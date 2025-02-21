Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Achieves Breakthrough in Silver Ion Stabilization, Unlocking a Multi-Billion-Dollar Medical Market

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO), or Telomir, a leader in age-reversal science, today announced a breakthrough achievement-Telomir-1 has successfully captured and stabilized both Silver(I) (Ag?) and the highly reactive Silver(II) (Ag²?) in a biologically compatible form. This milestone overcomes a major limitation in silver-based medical applications, opening the door for advanced antimicrobial treatments, wound care solutions, and infection-resistant medical coatings.

Silver-based medical treatments represent a rapidly growing market, with the silver wound dressings segment valued at $1.03 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $1.36 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research, 2024) ¹. Additionally, the antimicrobial coatings market-which includes silver-infused medical devices, hospital surfaces, and implants-is expected to grow from $11.65 billion in 2024 to $33.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.2% (Verified Market Research, 2024) ².

Why Silver(II) Has Enhanced Healing Properties

Silver has long been used in medicine for its antimicrobial effects, particularly in wound care, burn treatment, and medical coatings. Silver(II) (Ag²?) is a rare oxidation state of silver, as silver typically exists in the +1-oxidation state Silver(I) (Ag?). While Silver(I) compounds have demonstrated strong antibacterial activity, Silver(II) offers significantly enhanced healing potential due to its greater oxidative capacity, broader bactericidal activity, and potential role in tissue regeneration.

More Potent Antimicrobial Action - Silver(II) is a stronger oxidizing agent than Silver(I), meaning it disrupts bacterial cell membranes, proteins, and DNA more aggressively, leading to rapid bacterial cell death. Unlike Silver(I), which primarily interacts with bacterial surfaces, Silver(II) generates reactive oxygen species (ROS) that can penetrate biofilms and kill even antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Accelerated Wound Healing - Silver(II) has been observed to stimulate fibroblast activity and scaring processes, which are essential for collagen production and tissue repair. Additionally, its ability to upregulate vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) supports the formation of new blood vessels, increasing oxygen and nutrient delivery to damaged tissues.

Anti-Inflammatory and Immune-Modulating Properties - Silver(II) may reduce excessive inflammation by suppressing pro-inflammatory cytokines that contribute to delayed healing in chronic wounds. Studies suggest that Silver(II) may also help balance immune responses, promoting a more favorable healing environment.

Despite these advantages, Silver(II) has not been effectively used in medicine due to its extreme instability and rapid degradation-until now.

Solving the Challenge of Silver(II) Stability

While some chemical methods-such as fluorosulfates, tetraazamacrocyclic ligands, and heterocyclic amines-have briefly stabilized Silver(II) in controlled lab conditions, these approaches are not viable for biological applications due to toxicity, instability, and lack of controlled release.

Telomir-1 has the potential to be the first known biologically compatible carrier capable of stabilizing Silver(II) for medical applications, overcoming a key limitation that has historically prevented its use in healthcare.

Expanding Medical Applications with Telomir-1

By the potential to stabilizing both Silver(I) and Silver(II) in controlled-release formulations, Telomir-1 may enable new and more effective treatments in key medical areas, including:

Burn and wound care - Silver-based dressings are widely used to prevent infections in severe burns and open wounds. A stabilized Silver(II) formulation could enhance antimicrobial efficacy and accelerate healing.

Chronic wound management - Diabetic ulcers, MRSA skin infections, and post-surgical wounds could benefit from a longer-lasting, more potent silver-based therapy.

Medical device coatings - Silver-infused hospital surfaces, implants, and catheters could provide sustained antimicrobial protection, reducing the risk of hospital-acquired infections.

Unlocking a Multi-Billion-Dollar Market

"The ability to stabilize Silver(II) in a controlled and biologically relevant way is a game-changing scientific achievement," said Erez Aminov, Chairman & CEO of Telomir. "This discovery extends Telomir-1's capabilities beyond age-related conditions and into high-value medical applications that were previously unattainable. Given the size and rapid growth of the silver-based medical market, Silver(II) complexed-Telomir-1 could become a key player in advancing next-generation therapeutics for infection control, wound healing, and more."

Scientific Validation from Telomir's Experts

"The ability to stabilize Silver(II) has been considered nearly impossible due to its extreme reactivity and rapid degradation," said Dr. Itzchak Angel, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Advisor of Telomir. "What we have achieved with Telomir-1 represents a significant leap forward in material science and medical chemistry. By successfully stabilizing Silver(II) in a biologically compatible form, we may have unlocked the potential for a new class of therapeutics capable of transforming topical antimicrobial treatments, accelerating wound healing, and enhancing infection control. This is more than just a scientific breakthrough-it is the first step toward potentially reshaping how silver-based medicine is used in modern healthcare."

Dr. Alex Weisman, Ph.D. in Chemistry and Scientific Advisor at Telomir, added: "Silver has long been recognized for its antimicrobial properties, but until now, the industry has been limited to working with Silver(I) due to the extreme instability of Silver(II). Telomir-1's ability to complex with Silver(II) provides an unprecedented solution, allowing us to harness the full potential of Silver(II) in a controlled, biologically safe manner. This opens potential new avenues for silver-based therapeutics that were previously out of reach."

Telomir is advancing research and development to explore clinical applications of stabilized Silver(II) complexed-Telomir-1 and is evaluating regulatory pathways to bring these innovations to market.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in several areas, including age-reversal science. Telomir is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule metal ion chelator and regulator designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomir's goal is to explore the potential of Telomir-1, starting with ongoing research in animals and then in humans.

Telomir-1 is in preclinical development and has not yet been tested in humans. There is no assurance that Telomir-1 will proceed through development or will ultimately receive FDA approval for marketing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, statements of Telomir Pharmaceuticals' management or advisors related thereto, and the statements contained in the news story linked in this release contain "forward-looking statements," which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications, and the safety of Telomir-1.

