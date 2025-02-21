CMG Financial Honored as a Tech100 Mortgage and Real Estate Winner

CMG Financial, a well-established and privately held lender headquartered in San Ramon, CA, is proud to announce that it has been selected by HousingWire as a 2025 Tech100 winner for both the mortgage and real estate categories. This makes CMG the sole lender to receive recognition for both categories in 2025. This distinction underscores CMG Financial's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence across the housing industry.

"HousingWire announced the winners of the 2025 Tech100 award, representing the most innovative and impactful tech organizations in mortgage and real estate," noted the company's press release. "As the demand for technology-driven solutions continues to grow, the Tech100 program has evolved to showcase the best in both mortgage and real estate technology."

In the real estate category, CMG Financial was recognized for three products: List & Lock, which helps sellers attract more buyers by advertising discounted rates, Build & Lock, which extends these capabilities to builders and streamlines the financing process with options like Spec Lock and Flex Forward Builder, and HomeFundIt, which empowers agents to help buyers raise money for down payments through a cobranded portal. These initiatives have made a significant impact - with List & Lock supporting over $323 million in listings in 2024, Build & Lock driving nearly $2.2 billion in new construction financing in 2023, and HomeFundIt helping buyers raise over $8.2 million.

In the mortgage category, CMG was recognized for its technology ecosystem that extends beyond traditional mortgage practices, enabling LOs to connect with a broader audience, including listing agents, financial advisors, sellers and builders. Programs such as Spec Lock and Flex Forward equip builders with customized websites and tailored content to market rates effectively. The All In One Loan program and simulator support financial advisors in managing client wealth, while other products help loan officers capture missed opportunities and enable LOs to re-engage prospects, CMG fosters long-term pipeline efficiency and growth.

"Being the only lender recognized in both the Mortgage and Real Estate categories of HousingWire's 2025 Tech100 Awards is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and excellence," said Paul Akinmade CSO of CMG Financial. "We are committed to developing and implementing technologies that not only advance our company but also drive the entire housing industry forward."

This dual recognition reflects CMG Financial's holistic approach to integrating technology in all facets of the housing industry, ensuring enhanced experiences for clients and partners alike.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

