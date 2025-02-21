Amsterdam, The Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Tech consultancy Infinum has acquired the renowned digital agency Your Majesty, combining technical mastery and award-winning creative expertise to deliver global solutions at scale.

Their combined portfolio now boasts the likes of Porsche, Airbnb, Adidas, Samsung, Philips, Marriott Hotels, Bank of Montreal, the Los Angeles Lakers, and more - extending each agency's reach across service offerings.

The partnership is the latest in a series of Infinum's strategic acquisitions, which enable it to grow via a global expansion plan focusing on Europe, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

Your Majesty Managing Partner Georgios Athanassiadis explains how this aligns with the agency's long-term goal of scaling globally:

"Our vision has always been to offer world-class creative work on the global stage. Through our partnership with Infinum, we're growing to 400 people and can deliver the best of all worlds - beauty, brains, and muscle."

While the partnership signifies one unit, Your Majesty will retain autonomy within the group, and keep its name and brand identity. Its owners will hold a minority interest in the company.

CEO of Infinum Nikola Kapraljevic said the partnership creates an ambitious powerhouse that will set new standards in the industry.

"Your Majesty's dedication to craftsmanship, culture, and creativity aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional digital products."

To learn more, visit www.infinum.com.

About Infinum

Infinum is an independent tech consultancy that partners with leading global brands and world-renowned enterprises to deliver innovative digital solutions for an array of industries, including finance, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 2005, Infinum has created digital products that are used by millions worldwide and earned numerous industry awards, including Red Dot and iF Design Award. Employing over 400 professionals, the company operates from eight offices across the US and Europe.

About Your Majesty

Founded in 2009, Your Majesty is a brand experience and digital product firm dedicated to creating innovative brand experiences and digital products. Known for its unique blend of creativity and strategy, the agency has earned recognition as one of the top creative firms in The Netherlands.

Media Contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241398

SOURCE: DesignRush