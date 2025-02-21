The company says that its new SL22KLV heat pump system can supply heat in temperatures as low as -28. 9 C. It uses R-454B as the refrigerant and has a size ranging from 2 tons to 5 tons. US-based heating specialist Lennox has unveiled has unveiled a novel heat pump for extreme cold temperatures. Dubbed SL22KLV, the new heat pump system is claimed to have an efficiency rating of up to 21 for Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio 2 (SEER2), 13. 2 for Energy Efficiency Ratio 2 (EER2), and 10. 5 for Heating Seasonal Performance Factor 2 (HSPF2). The new product uses R-454B as the refrigerant and has a ...

