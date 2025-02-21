The selected bidders are Trina Solar, Antai Ke Clean Energy, Xin Yuan Electric, Guoqiang Xing Sheng Energy Technology, and TBEA, with the winning bid prices ranging from CNY 0. 209 ($0. 29)/W to CNY 0. 221/W. China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) revealed the results of its 2025 solar mounting systems procurement tender. The project involves fixed mounting systems for land-based solar power projects, including both ground-based and distributed rooftop systems, with a total planned procurement capacity of 10 GW, divided into five lots of 2 GW each. The successful bidders include Trina Solar, ...

