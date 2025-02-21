MacPaw's CleanMyMac Unveils 'CleanMyEx' Campaign, Empowering Users to Declutter Their Lives

Timed with National Breakup Day, Mac users can turn to CleanMyMac to clear both the digital and physical clutter after a breakup

KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw' s CleanMyMac team, today launched the ' CleanMyEx ' campaign. Timed around National Breakup Day, this unique initiative aims to empower individuals as they navigate the emotional and digital clutter that often follows the end of a relationship.

A recent study by MacPaw revealed that 45% of respondents find digital reminders of an ex-partner (texts, photos, etc) more emotionally stressful than physical reminders. In the same study, respondents reported that it was more emotionally difficult to remove physical and digital items than to remove them practically. Recognizing this, the 'CleanMyEx' campaign offers a practical approach to healing.

"On National Breakup Day, we're reminded how difficult it can be to navigate reminders of an ex, especially when encountering digital memories," said Marina Lisnyakovska, Director of Marketing at MacPaw. "CleanMyMac has always been designed to help users declutter their digital lives, making it easier to focus on what's ahead. We hope that our 'CleanMyEx' campaign can help our users let go of both physical and digital traces so that they can make space for new beginnings."

Starting on February 21st, CleanMyMac is offering a special promotion for US-based customers designed to help users reset after a breakup. Participants who purchase a one-year subscription using the 'CleanMyEx' landing page during this period will receive 30% off, allowing them to clear out the digital clutter and optimize their Mac for a fresh start. Whether it's deleting old files, uninstalling unused apps, or simply organizing their systems, CleanMyMac makes it easy to create space for new memories.

Additionally, the first 350 customers will be given a voucher for Uber services, so that they can send back any physical belongings left behind by an ex. It's a full digital and physical cleanse designed to promote clarity, closure, and fresh starts.

To learn more about this campaign, please visit: CleanMyEx Campaign

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS, simplifying users' digital lives worldwide. With millions of users subscribing to its flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp, MacPaw is also pioneering advancements in AI-driven productivity with Eney, and in cybersecurity with its Moonlock engine. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem, with one in every five Mac users having at least one of its products.

Media Contact

Ethan Wayne

MacPaw

pr_team@macpaw.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620686/CleanMyExGraphic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaws-cleanmymac-unveils-cleanmyex-campaign-empowering-users-to-declutter-their-lives-302377275.html