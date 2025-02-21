Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Announces USPTO Trademark Registration for PINYA XP Brand and Logo

Federal Trademark Application Encompasses Company's Innovative Authentication Platform and Distinctive Visual Identity as PINYA XP Expands Market Presence

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (USOTC PINK:PNXP) ("PINYA XP" or the "Company"), a leader in cannabis authentication technology, today announced the filing of a federal trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its distinctive PINYA XP brand and logo.

The trademark application covers the Company's unique visual identity, which features a stylized pineapple rendered in soft mint green (Hex #98BBA5) with geometric lines creating the classic diamond pattern and crown leaves, accompanied by the "PINYA XP" text in vibrant orange-red (Hex FF4F38). The application specifically covers Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings in International Class 042, encompassing the Company's GROOVY platform for cannabis authentication and safety.

"Securing federal trademark protection for our PINYA XP brand represents another strategic step in building our intellectual property portfolio and utility patent," said Frank Yglesias, CEO of PINYA XP. "As we continue to develop our GROOVY PaaS platform and start our beta testing in the cannabis industry sector, protecting our brand identity becomes increasingly important for our stakeholders and future growth."

The trademark application details the Company's comprehensive software platform services, including:

- QR-NFT authentication technology for cannabis products

- Blockchain-based verification systems

- Geno-NFT Library for strain protection

- Advanced analytics and business intelligence

- Supply chain tracking and management

- Consumer rewards and engagement systems

The application has been assigned Serial Number 99046064 by the USPTO. While registration is not automatic or guaranteed, the Company will work with the USPTO through the examination process to secure federal trademark protection.

About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company dba PINYA XP

At PINYA XP (USOTC: PNXP), our mission begins with saving lives. Through our GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem, we provide unalterable verification of cannabis product authenticity, ensuring consumers receive exactly what they expect. This blockchain-powered system prevents counterfeit products from reaching the market, protecting consumers from potentially harmful substances while enabling healthcare professionals to confidently recommend products with verified profiles.

Our centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain creates an immutable record of each product's journey from seed to sale. Every scan of our QR-NFT tags reveals a complete history of the product's cultivation, testing, and distribution, establishing an unbreakable chain of trust throughout the supply chain. This transparency isn't just about compliance - it's about creating a safer cannabis industry for everyone.

The GROOVY Rewards program transforms product authentication into an engaging experience. Consumers earn rewards for verifying products, completing educational modules, and participating in our community. This gamification approach not only encourages active participation in product safety but also generates valuable data insights that help drive industry improvements.

Our Geno-NFT Library revolutionizes intellectual property protection in cannabis. This secure, blockchain-based repository allows growers to register their unique strains and receive automatic royalties when their genetics are used in authenticated products. By ensuring fair compensation for innovation, we're fostering the development of new, high-quality cannabis varieties.

The GROOVY Marketplace connects all these elements into a comprehensive ecosystem where authenticated products, verified genetics, and engaged consumers come together. Our AI-powered analytics engine processes this rich data to provide actionable insights, enabling businesses to make informed decisions while ensuring product safety and quality.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the evolving cannabis market, including but not limited to regulatory uncertainties and changes in laws and regulations; competitive pressures within the cannabis sector; technological disruptions impacting operational efficiency; fluctuations in market demand; variations in product pricing; the ability to effectively penetrate new markets; and the potential financial or reputational impacts from legal, administrative, or regulatory developments. Further, risks relating to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, potential security breaches, fluctuations in token values, and changes in investor sentiment are relevant considerations. These factors, as well as risks relating to the general economy, market volatility, and competitive activity, are further detailed within the "Risk Factors" section of this document.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should carefully consider these factors and the risks discussed throughout this report before making any investment decisions. This statement is made for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Further, investors should independently research and evaluate the potential risks and rewards of investing in the Company and the cannabis and cryptocurrency sectors.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire