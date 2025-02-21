artnet AG: Artnet Developing AI-Powered Chatbot that will Redefine how the Art World Interacts with Data

Artnet is developing an AI-powered chatbot that will redefine how the art world interacts with auction data. Launching in Q22025, this next-generation tool will combine large language models and data processing to surface instant, intelligent insights, turning static auction records into dynamic, conversational intelligence.

This is a shift toward AI-native market research. By training large language models on Artnet's millions of auction records, artnet is building a system that understands market movements, detects historical patterns, and forecasts pricing trends. Collectors, galleries, and institutions will be able to converse with decades of art market history, gaining deeper insights at speeds never seen before.

"This is not just about accessing data faster: it's about rethinking how we interact with market intelligence," said Jacob Pabst, CEO of Artnet. "With AI, we can move beyond static search tools and create a system that contextualizes, predicts, and personalizes insights at scale. This is the future of art valuation."

The AI-powered chatbot will enhance art valuation research by providing historical context, market analysis, and price comparisons in an instant. By integrating advanced AI with Artnet's unique proprietary data, the technology will offer collectors, dealers, and appraisers a new level of precision and efficiency in art market research.

AI is already at the core of Artnet's transformation: from automated data processing and media intelligence to massive cost savings and operational efficiency gains. In Q3 2024 Artnet also released AI powered artist biographies leading to significant SEO improvements. The chatbot is the next step in an ongoing shift toward AI-first art market intelligence, a future where data is actionable, predictive, and seamlessly integrated into decision-making.

