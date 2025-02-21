upGrad Concludes Singapore Immersion, Strengthening Global Leadership Talent Pipeline

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- upGrad, Asia's leading integrated skilling and lifelong learning platform, successfully concluded its exclusive 5-day immersion program in Singapore for learners enrolled in the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Emerging Technologies with Generative AI from Golden Gate University (GGU), San Francisco.

Now in its second edition, the Singapore immersion brought together over 60 seasoned professionals from around the world, including Singapore, India, Canada, the USA, the Philippines, Hong Kong, the UK, South Africa, and across EMEA. Participants, with 10 to 40 years of professional experience, ranged from C-suite executives to senior managers, all aiming to advance into strategic leadership roles or deepen their expertise as subject-matter leaders.

Under the theme 'Connect, Create, Collaborate', learners presented their final dissertation topics, fostering meaningful peer-to-peer exchanges. The program also featured exclusive faculty-led sessions and high-value networking opportunities, creating a rich and immersive academic experience.

The upGrad-powered DBA program is designed to equip senior professionals with advanced leadership frameworks, research-driven decision-making tools, and cross-industry insights, empowering them to drive strategic transformations in AI and automation-led business landscapes.

Prof. Jay Gonzalez, Founding Dean, GGU Worldwide, remarked, "The partnership between Golden Gate University and upGrad brought together an exceptional group of professionals from four continents, each contributing pioneering research and disruptive business strategies. As AI continues to reshape our world, this program highlights not only its vast potential but also the importance of understanding its complexities and challenges."

With AI adoption in the Asia-Pacific region expected to accelerate over the next five years, the demand for AI-skilled talent remains unmet-75% of employers still struggle to find qualified professionals, according to industry reports.

Myleeta AgaWilliams, CEO, Consumer Business-International, upGrad, emphasized, "Leadership transformation is now a global priority. As AI redefines business landscapes, programs like our DBA are essential for building a future-ready talent pipeline. While Gen Z may be digital natives, it's equally critical to upskill senior leaders, enabling them to navigate and lead in this evolving era. The diversity of professionals in this cohort highlights both the existing leadership gap and the growing demand for lifelong learning beyond traditional timelines."

In 2024, upGrad saw a 30% increase in enrollments from professionals aged 50+, highlighting a broader shift towards continuous learning. While Indian senior professionals are gravitating towards Digital Marketing, MBAs, and Data Science Bootcamps, international learners, especially from APAC and North America, are increasingly opting for DBA programs.

About upGrad

Started in 2015, upGrad is one of Asia's largest integrated Learning, Skilling, and Workforce Development majors offering a range of online & hybrid skilling programs, Certifications, and Bootcamps under its B2C portfolio. It also facilitates top Indian and global universities to offer their Diploma, Master's and Executive Doctorates. Select programs are tailored for Enterprise clients under the corporate skilling division, along with other recruitment and staffing services.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625057/upGrad_Singapore_Immersion.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033521/upGrad_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upgrad-concludes-singapore-immersion-strengthening-global-leadership-talent-pipeline-302382311.html