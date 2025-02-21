OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenMicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) is up over 171% at $3.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is up over 31% at $33.49. China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) is up over 28% at $24.30. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) is up over 21% at $24.98. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 21% at $1.45. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is up over 19% at $1.17. Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) is up over 17% at $2.56. Bowen Acquisition Corp (BOWN) is up over 12% at $4.28. Waldencast plc (WALD) is up over 9% at $3.50. AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA) is up over 7% at $9.66.In the RedInspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is down over 54% at $2.10. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTC) is down over 16% at $3.98. Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) is down over 13% at $3.61. YSX Tech. Co., Ltd (YSXT) is down over 13% at $3.03. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (WOK) is down over 13% at $1.16. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) is down over 12% at $30.57. Cycurion, Inc. (CYCU) is down over 12% at $1.41. The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) is down over 11% at $12.10. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (MCVT) is down over 10% at $2.06. Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) is down over 6% at $15.71.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX