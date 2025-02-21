SDS Products Announces New Standard in Performance Beverages: DRYP Hydration - Fuel To Compete

DRYP Hydration is a New Line of Performance Beverages That Will Take the Drink Industry by Storm

DRYP Hydration drops the mic by announcing a new line of performance beverages that will take the drink industry by storm. This new line of beverages with its modernized and balanced configured formula of electrolytes and vitamins is designed for the evolving needs of today's athletes seeking that ultimate performance edge in every sport to maximize results. DRYP Hydration offers four new fresh flavors that redefine what beverages should taste like, all without high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors.

The company was launched by co-founders SDS CEO Tyler Nguyen and renowned celebrity reporter and co-founder of TMZ Mike Walters after meeting while their 10-year-old sons competed on the same elite travel baseball team.

After many discussions with the team coaches and the common fatherly discussion of "What do we give the kids to hydrate and fuel them in between games during the long and competitive multi-game tournaments?" DRYP ... Fuel To Compete was born.

DRYP has forged new partnerships with professional athletes to help guide and improve the products and educate athletes all over the world.

"At SDS, we took a hard look at today's athletes and what they really need to perform their best at everything they do," said Nguyen. "They needed something new so we gave them DRYP Performance. You instantly know from the very first taste that this drink is different and that you can feel it. We brought back the real and natural ingredients because they are just plain better. We are excited to see athletes perform in their sports knowing they have our support."

"Bottom line, it works, and it's cool," DRYP's President Walters said. "The kids love wearing their drip on the field with a DRYP in their bags. Plus, it tastes better than anything in the market. Period."

Designed with a new combination of four electrolytes and eight vitamins to support better energy, hydration, muscle function, and heart performance while reducing cramping and fatigue, DRYP ensures athletes will have the Fuel To Compete - to bring home the win!

DRYP includes:

4 Electrolytes : 300mg Sodium, 64mg Potassium, 10mg Calcium and 5mg of Magnesium optimally formulated to maximize quick absorption.

8 Essential Vitamins : Vitamins A, C, D, and E with Vitamins B3, B5, B6, and B12 to help combat fatigue, allowing athletes to stay focused and maintain peak performance levels during training and game days.

Unbeatable Taste: Four great new flavors - Orange, Lemon Lime, Tropical and Grape. But, not like you have ever tasted before. No acidic aftertaste to interfere with your performance focus.

DRYP Hydration products are now available through its exclusive distributor TriStar Distributors in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

About DRYP Hydration

DRYP Hydration is the new standard in performance beverages. Founded in 2024, SDS comes to the table with a product line of drinks for every sport, ensuring each athlete has everything they need to perform at their best. Visit us at https://drypdrinks.com.

