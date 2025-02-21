Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys Launches New Website to Better Serve Clients Across Maryland

Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys , a premier Maryland criminal defense law firm with over 125 years of combined legal experience, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website.

Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys

Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys gets a new website.

The website aims to provide clients an enhanced user experience, improved accessibility, and comprehensive legal resources.

Led by attorney Andrew Alpert , the only board-certified DUI defense attorney in Maryland, Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys is known for its relentless advocacy and dedication to protecting the rights of individuals facing DUI, DWI, and other criminal charges. Andrew Alpert is also the only lawyer in the state to hold an ACS Forensic Lawyer-Scientist Designation recognized by the Chemistry and the Law Division of the ACS.

The new website is designed to provide potential clients with easy access to vital information regarding their legal rights and the defense services the firm offers. With offices conveniently located in Lanham, Frederick, Rockville, and Waldorf, the firm proudly serves clients throughout Maryland, including Prince George's, Montgomery, Charles, and Anne Arundel counties.

Key features of the website include:

Detailed attorney profiles highlighting the expertise and accomplishments of the legal team, including Andrew Alpert's unique certifications.

Clear explanations of DUI, DWI, and various criminal defense practice areas .

Easy-to-navigate contact forms for free consultations, available 24/7.

Client testimonials and case results showcasing the firm's proven track record.

As former prosecutors, the attorneys at Alpert Schreyer bring a unique perspective to every case, leveraging their knowledge of both sides of the criminal justice system to build robust defense strategies. They regularly undergo advanced training to stay at the forefront of DUI and criminal defense law.

"We understand that facing a criminal charge can be an overwhelming and stressful experience. Our goal is to provide clients with the support and resources they need, starting with our new website," said attorney Andrew Alpert. "We want individuals to know they have access to a dedicated team of experienced defense attorneys who will fight tirelessly to protect their rights and secure the best possible outcome."

The website also emphasizes the firm's unique qualifications, particularly Andrew Alpert's distinction as the only board-certified DUI defense attorney in Maryland. This certification demonstrates his commitment to the highest standards of legal practice and his specialized knowledge in DUI defense.

Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys - your trusted advocates for justice in Maryland.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys

Address: 4600 Forbes Blvd., Ste. 201

City: Lanham

State: MD

Zip: 20706

Phone: (301) 262-7005

Website: https://andrewalpert.com/

SOURCE: Alpert Schreyer Criminal Defense Attorneys

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire