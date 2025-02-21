60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and Fathom Holdings Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SXTP) and Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:FTHM) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, February 22, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

In an exclusive interview, Geoffrey Dow, CEO and President of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's mission to develop and commercialize new therapies for infectious diseases. He highlights the FDA-approved antimalarial drug ARAKODA® (tafenoquine) and outlines plans to expand its indications to address other diseases, including babesiosis. Dow also emphasizes the company's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs and improving global health outcomes.

Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's disruptive approach to real estate services. He highlights Fathom's innovative flat-fee commission model, which allows agents to retain more of their earnings while driving industry-leading growth and retention rates. Fregenal also details how Fathom's proprietary intelliAgent platform integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to create a scalable, cost-efficient business model that outperforms traditional brokerages. Additionally, he outlines the company's aggressive expansion strategy, including the successful acquisition of My Home Group, projected to add $110 million in 2025 revenue, and a pipeline of over 100 potential acquisition targets. With interest rates stabilizing and home sales expected to rise, Fregenal discusses how Fathom is positioned to capture market share, drive operational efficiency, and enhance shareholder value through its unique technology-driven approach.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com. The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

