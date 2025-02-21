Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("CSH") has appointed Jason Baun to its board of directors as an independent director, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Baun has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions, raising capital for both public and private companies domestically and internationally. Mr. Baun is currently the founding partner of Newcastle Holdings, an investment banking advisory firm with offices in Toronto, New York, and strategic partnerships in Europe.

"We are pleased to welcome Jason to our board. His extensive expertise in securities and M&A transactions, along with his thorough understanding of corporate finance, will be invaluable to AGH as we evaluate multiple opportunistic strategic alternatives in an appreciating silver and gold price environment."

Mr. Timothy Towers has resigned as director of the company due to retirement, effective immediately. The Company would like to extend it's gratitude to Mr. Towers for his valuable contributions and dedicated service to the Company.

About Canadian Silver Hunter, Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold, silver, and copper properties domestically and internationally.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company.

