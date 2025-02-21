Jindalee will be attending the PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada over 2-5 March 2025

Jindalee will present to a North American investor audience at Redcloud's 13 th annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto over 27-28 February 2025

Redcloud is a Canadian-based investor relations group specialising in the junior resources sector

West Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) (OTCQX: JNDAF) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in both the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention and the Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, hosted by Redcloud Financial Services Inc. (Redcloud), a globally oriented resource focused financial services platform.

Jindalee can be found at booth 2606 in the Investors Exchange Exhibition Room at the PDAC Convention which will be attended by Jindalee's Chief Executive Officer, Ian Rodger. PDAC, regarded as one of the world's premier resources conferences, will run from Sunday, 2 March 2025 until Wednesday, 5 March 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Ontario, Canada.

Jindalee is also participating in Redcloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto over Thursday 27 and Friday, 28 February 2025. Ian will be presenting at the Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at 4.00pm local time on Friday, 28 February 2025. Jindalee will also be available to engage with investors in one-on-one meetings at the Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and encourages interested investors to register for the event.

Jindalee looks forward to updating the North American mining and investment communities on progress at its 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project which hosts one of the largest lithium resources in the U.S. The Pre-Feasibility Study at McDermitt, released in November 2024, outlines a highly robust multi-generational battery chemicals project1.

To register for the PDAC Convention visit here: https://pdac.ca/convention-2025/attending-2025/registration-2025

For more information and to register for the Pre-PDAC Conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/

Authorised for release by the Jindalee Board of Directors. For further information please contact:

About Jindalee

Jindalee Lithium is an Australian company focused on developing the McDermitt Lithium Project, one of the largest lithium resources in the U.S. With 100% ownership and unencumbered offtake rights, Jindalee is strategically positioned to support America's energy security and domestic supply of critical minerals. The Company recently completed a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) confirming McDermitt's scale, long-life, and low-cost production potential, with strong engagement from U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Energy and Department of Defense. As a deeply undervalued lithium developer, Jindalee presents a compelling investment opportunity ahead of the next lithium market upcycle.

Competent Persons Statement

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any further new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements by Jindalee Lithium Limited referenced in this report and in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. To the extent disclosed above, the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements concerning Jindalee Lithium Limited's (Jindalee's) current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry in which Jindalee operates, and beliefs and assumptions regarding Jindalee's future performance. When used in this document, the words such as "anticipate", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expects", "seeks", "intends", "may", "potential", "should", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Jindalee believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Jindalee and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

________________________

1 Jindalee Lithium ASX announcement 19/11/2024: "McDermitt Lithium Project Pre-Feasibility Study"

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241723

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services