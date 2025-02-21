Consultation ahead of seventh Contracts for Difference (CfD) allocation round proposes longer contract lengths in a bid to reduce strike prices and lower cost of finance for renewables projects. A wider target commissioning window for solar projects is also proposed, in response to larger capacity plants in the pipeline. The UK government has proposed increasing the term of Contract for Difference (CfD) contracts in its next allocation round, and lengthening the commissioning window that solar developers must propose in their application. First floated as part of its Clean Power 2030 plan unveiled ...

