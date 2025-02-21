Abbott: Showing Students the World of Possibilities in STEM

Abbott:

Abbott medical device course at Prairie View A&M University introduces students to medical device careers.

Abbott

What do you think of when you think about a job in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)? Beakers, lab experiments and equations on whiteboards probably come to mind.

But not all STEM careers look the same. For every scientist and engineer behind a life-saving technology, there are logistics, marketing, regulatory and legal professionals working alongside them to make sure innovative breakthroughs get to those who need them.

These types of jobs are often overlooked - especially by college students who are just beginning to explore their career options. That's why Abbott recently collaborated with Prairie View A&M University on a new, one-of-a-kind college course that introduces students to new career paths and helps inspire the next generation of STEM workers.

Exploring the world of medical devices

Abbott began working with Prairie View in 2020. As a top historically Black college for engineering located about 45 miles from Houston, Prairie View educators wanted to provide their students with more real-world learning experiences to help prepare them for the workforce.

Abbott's world-class expertise in healthcare and neuromodulation facility in nearby Plano, Texas, was a perfect fit for Prairie View's needs. Abbott's Plano offices offer on-site summer job opportunities for Prairie View students and advisory support on upper-level courses. But for college students who are just beginning to explore their career options, the team saw an opportunity to create something unique.

"The primary purpose of this course is to expose students to different aspects of the medical device industry and different types of available careers," said Dr. Jefferey Streator, professor and head of Prairie View's Department of Mechanical Engineering who oversees the course. "It serves Prairie View's mission of education while also preparing students for their career."

For one hour each week, Abbott professionals from a variety of areas within the medical device industry, including research and development, legal, quality assurance, and marketing, volunteer their time to teach students about their specific roles and career paths.

Jordan Michael, a chemical engineering student at Prairie View, enrolled to explore options in health and medicine outside of taking care of patients.

"I always liked biology, and I like to help people," Michael said. "I didn't really know what I wanted to do, but I knew I wanted to be in the medical field."

Through the course, Michael learned about different career options he could pursue with his degree and how STEM principles can be applied in real-world medical settings.

"Learning about how neuromodulation works was super interesting," Michael said. "It was amazing to see how Abbott is taking initiative to help people with such complex neurological diseases."

Education through mentorship

Mentorship is another important component of the course. Dr. Yagna Pathak, a medical science manager at Abbott, teaches students about her role in the company and the winding path she took to get there.

"I was a very happy academic, but I saw the opportunity to use my skills to create even more impact on the industry side," said Pathak, who was working as a post-doc prior to joining Abbott. "The earlier you get exposure to different potential paths that are out there, the more intentional you can be about your own training and growth."

The feedback on the course has been overwhelmingly positive, said Dr. Streator, who oversees the course each week. Students are engaged, ask questions, and will often follow up with the Abbott employees after the course. Some go on to get even more involved: Michael will begin his internship with Abbott in May.

A sustainable university-industry partnership

The Abbott course at Prairie View is more than just a one-time donation of resources, or a short-term flurry of activity. It's a sustainable, long-term partnership that can be replicated each year to provide continued benefits to students and, eventually, the STEM workforce at-large.

"We're dedicated to building strong, sustainable STEM pipelines," said Bryan Quick, director of talent acquisition at Abbott. "By increasing awareness, informing students about our industry, and helping them build essential connections with professionals in the field, we're aiming to create a more inclusive and diverse future workforce in the sector."

This course is one of many educational opportunities available to students around the world. Learn more about our commitment to cultivating a diverse STEM workforce, our internship programs and early career resources.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Abbott on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Abbott

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/abbott

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Abbott

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire