Artsy Life Brand: Meta's Designer Tevonne Hemmans Gives All Creators Money and Releases Book 'Artsy Life for Success'

Meta's designer Tevonne Hemmans released a book for brand marketing titled "Artsy Life for Success." He also released a documentary titled "Artsy Life." Tevonne Hemmans is a CEO, product designer, executive coach, and bestselling author from Brooklyn, New York. He designed the "Send Gift" feature on Instagram Reels for creators around the world to send and receive money on uploaded content. He also helped all businesses around the world by designing Meta Business Suite features.

Before working at Meta as a product design intern, Tevonne was driving for Uber in order to earn a scholarship. He was awarded a scholarship to study graphic design at Arizona State University online. While studying, Meta reached out to recruit Tevonne to design products at the headquarters in California. He was able to help millions of people around the world with his opportunity to work in corporate America.

Following the opportunity, Tevonne wrote "Artsy Life for Success" as a book guide for executives and entrepreneurs to inspire business marketing for success. The book and the documentary include stories of how he founded and advertised his clothing brand "Creative Boys Culture." He advertised the brand and other brand products on his own nationwide school tour for anti-bullying. Later on, he developed the brand's name into "Artsy Life Brand," further promoting his book "Artsy Life for Success."

Earlier in his career, Tevonne started as an artist, performing on BET's 106 & Park, at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden, and at Brooklyn's Borough Hall. He grew up in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, New York, from a single-family home and graduated with a track & field scholarship to study graphic design at the University of New Haven. He continued his studies at Arizona State University, the University of New Haven, and Montclair State University.

