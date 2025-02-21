Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) ("Omai" or the "Company") is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dwight Walker, who served as the Company's CFO for the past few years. Mr. Walker was a CPA with over 30 years of experience in finance and administration, and served as CFO of several public companies in the mining and electronics sectors since the 1990's.

Elaine Ellingham, President & CEO, commented: "On behalf of the entire Omai team, we express our deepest sympathies to Dwight's beloved family, friends, and coworkers. Dwight played a valuable role in Omai's growth over the past few years and was an anchor to me personally as we advanced the Company. He will be profoundly missed both professionally and personally."

The Company has appointed Donna McLean as interim CFO during the executive search process. Ms. McLean is currently Director, Accounting Services at Grove Corporate Service, and is an experienced financial professional. She has served as CFO for numerous public companies in the mining and exploration sectors for the past 20 years.

ABOUT OMAI GOLD

Omai Gold Mines Corp. holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License that includes the past-producing Omai Gold Mine in Guyana, and a 100% interest in the adjoining Eastern Flats Mining Permits. The Company announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")1 on its Wenot Deposit at Omai in April 2024, showing an open pit operation to produce 1.84 million ounces of gold over a 13-year period, with an NPV5% of US$556 million at a US$1,950/oz gold price. This baseline PEA incorporates only 45% of the property's MRE and management believes that with additional work the mine plan can be significantly expanded, the economics enhanced, and the open pit resources further increased. An updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")1 of 2.0 million ounces of gold (Indicated) and 2.3 million ounces (Inferred) reflects a notable increase as a result of 2023's successful drilling. Once South America's largest producing gold mine, Omai produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. Mining ceased at a time when the average gold price was less than US$400 per ounce. As a brownfields project, Omai benefits from good road access and a wealth of historical data that provides knowledge of the geology and gold mineralization on the Property, as well as metallurgy, historical processing recoveries and many other relevant mining parameters.

1 NI43-101 Technical Report dated May 21, 2024 "UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE OMAI GOLD PROPERTY, POTARO MINING DISTRICT NO.2, GUYANA" was prepared by Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

Qualified Person

Elaine Ellingham is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and has approved the technical information contained in this news release. Ms. Ellingham is not considered to be independent for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

