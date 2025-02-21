The tenders cover the design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of three proposed projects to be based at Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, and Cape Town International Airport. Closing dates for submission is March 17. Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has issued tenders for three solar PV plants to be located at three different airports in the country. The three proposed projects will be based at Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, and Cape Town International Airport. The Tambo International Airport project tender involves ...

