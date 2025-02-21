Forty-eight days into 2025, CAISO gas use for electricity is down almost 28%, while battery use is up 78%, and solar has already met 100% of demand in the midst of winter. From pv magazine USA California has kicked off 2025 with impressive clean electricity generation, marked by a decline in gas use, increased wind and battery output, and-last Sunday-solar meeting nearly 100% of grid demand in the middle of winter. Mark Jacobson, a Stanford professor of civil and environmental engineering, has been diligently tracking electricity generation trends from wind, water, and solar (WWS) over the past ...

