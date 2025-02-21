GoDaddy: Harnessing the Power of Different Perspectives: Meet Maja Loncar

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what led you to join GoDaddy.

Having spent over twenty years building businesses globally, I knew a strong digital presence was crucial. But simply existing online wasn't enough. One of the biggest hurdles was finding a web agency that truly grasped our target audience, business objectives, and the potential of the digital landscape. After trying out different teams and gaining valuable experience in the ever-changing digital world, I realized I needed to add this expertise to my own skillset. That's when an opportunity at GoDaddy presented itself, and the rest, as they say, is history.

How has your passion for WordPress evolved over time?

WordPress has become my go-to solution for business development, both for my own ventures and for the clients I advise privately. Being an active member of the WordPress community for the past six years has also allowed me to connect with numerous professionals who inspire me and that I constantly learn from. I've even had the opportunity to collaborate with some of them on projects. These days, it's hard to imagine launching a project without incorporating WordPress in some way.

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

Shortly after I joined GoDaddy, my colleague Andrija Radojev came on board as well. While chatting with him, I learned about his unique interactive game project, Zoundark, designed for both visually impaired individuals and gamers. It was then that I met his partner, Lazar Bulatovic, a young, blind tech enthusiast trying to navigate the crowded coaching industry. Lazar, being tech-savvy and frustrated by inaccessible websites, inspired me to help him become a web accessibility expert. I envisioned him advocating for websites accessible to the blind community.

Here's where the real pride comes in: I shared my idea with my manager, Adam Warner, suggesting that GoDaddy could empower Lazar to champion inclusive coding and design. Adam was immediately on board. Fast forward three years, and thanks to our collaborative efforts, Lazar now runs his own successful web accessibility agency, is self-sufficient, and has become a true role model within the blind community.

How do you believe diversity in tech contributes to innovation and problem-solving?

In essence, diversity in tech is not just about representation-it's about harnessing the power of different perspectives to drive innovation, create better products, and build a more inclusive and equitable tech industry for all.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I have some serious hobbies like business consultancy and some lighter ones like tennis. Though I won a tennis tournament in 2024, I still consider myself an amateur player.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire