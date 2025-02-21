Oakland, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Limey, the innovative platform streamlining connectivity, is excited to announce its latest updates designed to enhance accessibility, improve file support, and expand customization options. These updates reinforce Limey's commitment to providing a seamless and inclusive user experience.

Limey Adds New Features

AI-Powered Accessibility Feature

Limey's site builder now features an AI-powered ALT Text Generator, making it easier than ever to enhance accessibility. With a single click, users can generate accurate ALT text for images, improving both SEO and usability. This update ensures a more inclusive experience, allowing businesses and creators to optimize their sites for all visitors, including those with disabilities.

Expanded PDF Support

Users can now integrate PDFs more effectively into their Limey-powered sites. Whether sharing documents, brochures, or portfolios, this new feature simplifies how businesses and professionals present their content, making it more accessible and engaging for audiences.

Expanded Icon Support

Limey has added more supported icons in the Links Block and Icon Links, making it easier than ever to connect your audience with your favorite platforms. Users can now showcase links to Flickr, Mastodon, Strava, BlueSky, and X, enhancing their ability to provide seamless connections across multiple social networks.

"At Limey, we're always looking for ways to make digital engagement more seamless and powerful for our users," said Edan Ben-Atar, Founder of Limey. "These new enhancements ensure that businesses and creators have the tools they need to share content effortlessly, improve accessibility, and customize their online presence with ease."

These updates are now live and available to all Limey users. For more information, visit Limey's website.

About Limey

Limey is the all-in-one digital platform for streamlining your online presence. Create stunning one-page sites, shorten links, generate QR codes, and network effortlessly-all without code. Collect leads, receive donations, and share content in seconds. Whether you're a creator, entrepreneur, or brand, Limey gives you the tools to connect, engage, and grow with ease.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241708

SOURCE: Limey