Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neues Allzeithoch: Sensationelle Goldfunde! - könnte das der nächste Multi-Bagger sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850103 | ISIN: US0028241000 | Ticker-Symbol: ABL
Tradegate
21.02.25
16:56 Uhr
128,90 Euro
+2,10
+1,66 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,94129,1217:01
128,94129,1417:01
PR Newswire
21.02.2025 16:48 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abbott Declares 405th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 59 cents per share.

This marks the 405th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2025.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 53 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Abbott

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.