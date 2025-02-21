JAS Worldwide: JAS completes the Acquisition of IAA - International Airfreight Associates B.V.

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JAS, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has successfully completed its acquisition International Airfreight Associates B.V. ("IAA"), a specialized provider of Air, Ocean and Road Freight services headquartered in the Netherlands. This milestone follows the signing of the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) announced in December 2024 and marks the official integration of IAA into the JAS network.

"The acquisition of IAA strengthens the JAS global logistics portfolio and access to key markets, particularly in the time-critical perishable goods sector," said Marco Rebuffi, CEO and President of JAS. "We are proud to welcome IAA's talented highly experienced team to JAS and are looking forward to delivering excellent service to our customers together."

Jur de Graaf, Managing Director of International Airfreight Associates, added, "Joining JAS allows us to expand our services globally and continue delivering high-quality logistics solutions for our customers. We are confident that our partnership will create new opportunities for our employees, partners and clients."

IAA is one of the top 3 IATA forwarders at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport with Warehouses and Operations in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. IAA specializes in managing time-sensitive perishable fresh goods and livestock shipments as well as multimodal general cargo.

The acquisition strengthens JAS global service portfolio by enhancing the footprint in the European logistics market and beyond. Together, JAS and IAA teams will drive customer value through expanded service offerings, operational excellence, and an even broader global network.

About JAS

JAS, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, was founded in Milan, Italy, in 1978. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and supported by 7,000+ team members in more than 100 countries, JAS focuses on creating solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and tailored to customer needs. As a privately owned company, JAS is committed to creating opportunities for communities, customers, and colleagues to thrive.

About International Airfreight Associates B.V.

International Airfreight Associates B.V. ("IAA") is a specialized provider of Air, Ocean and Road Freight services headquartered in the Netherlands. With nearly 100 employees and strategic locations and operations including Amsterdam, Aalsmeer, Rotterdam, and Frankfurt, the company specializes in moving fresh perishable goods, livestock and multimodal supply chain solutions for a diverse range of clients.

