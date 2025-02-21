Kasei Digital Assets Plc - PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 21

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification

Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that Bryan Coyne a director of the Company has acquired 1,062,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 11.22p per share. Mr Coyne now holds 6,282,750 Ordinary Shares representing 18.90% of the issued ordinary share capital of Kasei.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bryan Coyne 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Kasei Digital Assets PLC b) LEI 984500556C45AE388547 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification Code GB00BN950D98 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 11.22p per Ordinary Share 1,062,500 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume - Price

1,062,500 11.22p e) Date of the transaction 20 February 2025 f) Place of the Transaction Off market

About Kasei Digital Assets

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: KASEI DIGITAL ASSETS PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Bryan Coyne City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 20 February 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 20 February 2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 18.90% 0 18.90% 6,282,750 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 15.10% 0 15.10% 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary shares GB00BN950D98 6,282,750 0 18.90% 0 SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,282,750 18.90% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion UK Date of completion 20 February 2025