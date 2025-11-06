Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Update on Proposed Return of Capital

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Kasei Digital Assets Plc

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Update on Proposed Return of Capital

Further to the announcement on 5 September 2025 regarding the Company's proposed return of capital to shareholders, the Board of Kasei Digital Assets Plc wishes to provide an update on the ongoing process.

The Company continues to progress the work required to implement a proposed return of capital to shareholders and is currently working through the technical and administrative aspects associated with the process. The Board is liaising with the relevant legal and regulatory authorities to ensure that all necessary steps are undertaken.

The Board remains committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders and is in the final stages of this process. A further update will be provided in due course once the remaining work has been concluded and a definitive timeline can be confirmed.

