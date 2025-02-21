Revenio Group Corporation: Rewards of Revenio Group Corporation's share plans RSP 2021-2023 and RSP 2024-2026

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | February 21, 2025 at 16:00:00 EET

The Board of Directors of Revenio Group Corporation has decided on a directed share issue without payment based on the share issue authorization granted by the company's Annual General Meeting held on April 4, 2024. The share issue is intended for the payment of shares earned during the 2024 earning period of the company's restricted share plan (RSP 2024-2026) targeted at key personnel for the years 2024-2026. The Board of Directors has also decided, based on the share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, on a directed share issue without payment to CEO Jouni Toijala for the purpose of granting a share-based reward under the RSP 2021-2023 program.

The aggregate maximum number of shares payable as a reward based on RSP 2024-2026 is approximately 23,500 shares. This number of shares represents gross earnings, from which the portion required to cover the taxes arising from the share plan and other possible applicable tax-related payments is deducted, which is paid in cash. In practice, about 40% of the total number of shares is paid in shares and about 60% in cash to cover taxes and other possible tax-related payments. However, the company has the right to pay the reward fully in cash under certain circumstances.

The shares to be issued in the directed share issues without payment under the RSP 2024-2026 and RSP 2021-2023 will be issued in accordance with the terms of the company's current share-based incentive plans, which will improve the permanence and work motivation of individuals in the plans, so there is a particularly weighty financial reason under the Companies Act (9:4.1).

A total of 4,180 of the company's treasury shares will be transferred in a directed issue without payment to persons included in the restricted share plan RSP 2024-2026. A total of 400 of the company's treasury shares will be transferred in a directed issue without payment to a person included in the restricted share plan RSP 2021-2023.

For further information, please contact

CFO Robin Pulkkinen, tel. +358 50 505 9932

robin.pulkkinen@revenio.fi

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.reveniogroup.fi/en

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, and perimeters as well as software solutions under the iCare brand.

In 2024, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 103.5 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.0 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.