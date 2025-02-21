ThreatLocker Inc: ThreatLocker launches new solutions, further advances Zero Trust security resilience and adoption

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatLocker®, a global leader in Zero Trust cybersecurity, has unveiled new solutions that further advance its platform's security and efficiency. The announcement was made at Zero Trust World 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

Designed to tackle the evolving threat landscape and the increasing complexity of cybersecurity, these innovations meet the rising demand for effective, cost-efficient, and user-friendly security solutions.

"We're redefining Zero Trust-making it accessible, practical, and easier to manage," says Danny Jenkins, CEO and co-founder of ThreatLocker. "Our solutions reduce friction, boost automation, and change how people view deny-by-default, allow-by-exception security. These latest innovations make Zero Trust even simpler and more efficient, proving our commitment to innovation and usability."

ThreatLocker Insights

Designed to leverage data from millions of endpoints worldwide, this solution empowers organizations with the intelligence needed to make the best security decisions, fast. With real-time, actionable insights at their fingertips, cybersecurity professionals can now skip tedious research and instantly view an application's typical behavior. This allows them to make swift, informed decisions on what to allow and how to control it in their environments, strengthening their cybersecurity posture without time-consuming research and guesswork.

ThreatLocker Patch Management

ThreatLocker® Patch Management eliminates the burden of monitoring and researching software updates, one less thing for cybersecurity pros to worry about. Instead of sifting through multiple sources for alerts, everything is consolidated into a single, streamlined platform, managed by ThreatLocker. And to ensure every update is safe and reliable, the ThreatLocker® Cyber Hero® Team rigorously tests each one in a controlled environment before deployment-so businesses stay secure without the risk of disruptions.

ThreatLocker User Store

The ThreatLocker® User Store is a catalog of pre-approved applications that lets users run the apps they need-without compromising organizations' cybersecurity posture. With the library of apps set up, cybersecurity professionals save time, reduce frustrations, and keep their security framework strong without extra effort as users install new apps. Any pre-approved application comes with optional temporary elevation. New Allowlisting and Ringfencing policies are automatically created, according to the pre-set policies to support an agile and streamlined Zero Trust environment with no security compromises.

ThreatLocker Web Control

Web access control is a must-have for cybersecurity, but it often means adding yet another third-party tool to your stack. That also means more vetting, integration headaches, and potential security gaps. With the new ThreatLocker Web Control, we eliminate all these risks and extra work. In addition, ThreatLocker browser extension enhances the user experience, letting them easily request permission to blocked sites. ThreatLocker does all the heavy lifting. We build and dynamically update the library of website categories and apply the same controls to unmanaged devices accessing a company's network all the while delivering a greater end-user experience.

ThreatLocker Cloud Control

ThreatLocker Cloud Control was developed as a powerful tool to protect companies' Microsoft 365 tenant against phishing attacks and token thefts. It leverages built-in intelligence to assess whether a connection from a protected device originates from a trusted network. By analyzing connection patterns from protected computers and mobile devices, it automatically identifies and allows trusted connections. The result? Only users from IP addresses and networks deemed trusted by ThreatLocker can get in-automatically blocking phishing and token theft attacks. So, no matter how successful cybercriminals are with their phishing attacks and token thefts-all their efforts are useless now. No match. No entry.

ThreatLocker Detect Dashboard

The ThreatLocker Detect Dashboard compiles your environment's incident and alerts data into easy-to-digest bar charts, line graphs, and pie charts. Its intuitive layout ensures quick insights with tooltips for deeper analysis and swift action. These insights include information about responses taken and the reason behind each. ?As part of the incident response process, the Cyber Hero team provides policy recommendations; which ones to enable or disable along with detailed recommendations on how to respond to each incident. Each recommendation for an incident response can be resolved with one single click. -

"Cybersecurity pros are always battling new threats, researching, vetting apps, and securing systems-while keeping operations uninterrupted," said Rob Allen, chief product officer at ThreatLocker. "Our latest innovations help teams make quicker decisions, gain deeper insights, save time with automation, and-hopefully-reduce stress while excelling at what they do. We invite you to experience ThreatLocker for yourself-easy deployment and 24/7 U.S.-based support from our Cyber Hero Team with response times around 60 seconds. We're setting a new standard for rapid, reliable security and robust Zero Trust environments."

