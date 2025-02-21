Rackfinity Announces Strategic Partnership With Ergotron to Enhance Ergonomic Solutions for All

The Ergonomic Partnership That Benefits All Types of Workspaces

Rackfinity, a leading supplier of intelligent technology for workspaces, recently announced its strategic partnership with Ergotron, the global leader in ergonomic products for office, healthcare, and education settings.

Since its inception, Rackfinity has been poised to unite industry-leading companies under one common goal - providing the highest-quality, innovative, and custom intelligent technology solutions every organization needs to thrive. From printers and video specialty products to computer systems and communication accessories, Rackfinity can serve any organization's technical needs with ease.

A partnership with Ergotron brings more innovative products to the fingertips of Rackfinity's customer base.

Since 1982, Ergotron has pioneered the ergonomic office and workspace setting. The company earned patents for some of the first ergonomic tilt stands and mounting arms. Thus, propelling the business into the position of world leader in ergonomic workflow solutions for large organizations, home offices, educational environments, and everything in between.

Innovative Ergonomic Products & Quality to Evolve Any Office Environment

For over four decades, Ergotron has designed and created incredible desk solutions that promote productivity, wellness, and efficiency in the workplace. This aligns perfectly with Rackfinity's desire and vision to provide customers with the best possible solutions for any business need.

Whether Rackfinity customers are shopping for custom workbenches, desks or shelving, the business has always set itself apart by offering personalized solutions and installing everything themselves.

Ergotron offers everything from flexible desk and wall mounts to charging systems, mobile workstations, and medical carts that promote adaptability and accessibility for hundreds of use cases within various industries. From nurse carts to monitor lifts and LCD carts, workers in nearly every industry can find something beneficial to use in their daily operations.

When it comes to ergonomic products, installation can be a challenge, and if the product is misused, consumers will never get the best use of their ergonomic products. With popular items like the Ergotron monitor arm or standing desk, customers can invest in these solutions knowing they're professional-grade and designed for adjustments and flexibility.

This critical difference in Ergotron products sets the business apart from other players in the space and was also why Rackfinity was eager to partner with the brand.

Improve Your Workstation With Rackfinity + Ergotron

Rackfinity has been committed to providing custom solutions for any budget and need. Partnering with the top brands in the industry allows Rackfinity to maintain a reputation based on quality, trust, and customer service.

Partnering with Ergotron is an exciting step forward in ergonomic solutions for all. Whether you're working from a home office, in a large office, at a university or any other setting, Ergotron products offer elevated quality and a workspace solution unlike any other. Explore Ergotron's products at Rackfinity here.

About Rackfinity

Rackfinity is committed to providing its customers with the best possible intelligent technology environment. Each business has unique needs and budgetary requirements. Whatever those needs are, Rackfinity prioritizes a partnership to ensure every customer gets exactly what they need.

