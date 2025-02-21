MSB Global Group Berhad Receives Bursa Securities' Approval for ACE Market Listing

MSB Global Group Berhad ("MSB Global" or the "Group"), a leading player in Malaysia's aftermarket automotive spare parts industry, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") to list on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. With a firm commitment to innovation, the Group has built a solid foundation in distributing high-quality automotive aftermarket parts and components while continuously evolving to stay ahead of industry trends.

As the exclusive distributor of GSP-branded automotive parts and components in Malaysia, MSB Global supplies aftermarket automotive parts and components such as ?driveshafts, wheel hub assembly, suspension parts, steering racks, and others. This ensures that customers receive durable and reliable solutions. At the same time, the Group has strengthened its presence in the automotive lubricant and fluid segment through its in-house brands, FK Fukuoka and ZR-Zuric which includes engine oil, automotive transmission fluid, gear oil, brake fluid and others. Notably, the two brands - GSP and FK Fukuoka drive over 90% of MSB Global's total revenue, proving their dominance and market demand.

The Initial Public Offering ("IPO") will involve the issuance of 133.0 million new ordinary shares, representing 21.80% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital of 610.0 million shares, structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 30.50 million shares or 5.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.50% made available to public investors and the remaining 2.50% are made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons: 6.10 million shares or 1.00% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, key senior management and employees through Pink Form Allocations.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 76.25 million shares or 12.50% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (" MITI ").

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 20.15 million shares or 3.30% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to selected investors.



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 74.00 million shares or 12.13% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.

Datuk Ow Kee Foo, Managing Director of MSB Global Group Berhad, shared, "Receiving approval for our listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities marks a significant milestone for MSB Global. This IPO opens new opportunities to drive innovation, strengthen our brand and accelerate our growth in the automotive aftermarket parts and components industry. Our commitment to technological advancement and continuous improvement will allow us to introduce new product categories, including our in-house branded electric vehicle ("EV") chargers, enhance operational efficiencies and solidify our position as an industry leader. As we embark on this next chapter, we remain dedicated to creating long-term value for our stakeholders and contributing to the growth of Malaysia's automotive industry."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd, added, "MSB Global's strong reputation, extensive distribution network, and strong leadership team position it as an exceptional candidate for the ACE Market. With a proven ability to adapt and innovate, the Group is well-placed to capitalise on emerging opportunities, including EV technology, driving sustainable long-term growth. This IPO will provide the momentum for MSB Global to scale its operations and seize new market opportunities.

The Group's expansion from a trading business to include a manufacturing by establishing its own automotive lubricant blending plant aims to enhance its brand image, improve quality control, reduce production costs, and strengthen market competitiveness. Additionally, owning a manufacturing plant will provide and offer improved flexibility for product customisation and innovation. With the strong foundation, clear vision, and strategic expansion into high-growth markets, MSB Global is positioned for long-term success.

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

ABOUT MSB GLOBAL GROUP BERHAD

MSB Global Group Berhad ("MSB Global" or the "Group") are principally involved in the marketing, trading and distribution of aftermarket automotive parts and components as well as automotive lubricants and fluids. GSP Automotive Group a China-based manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange is the manufacturer and brand owner of GSP automotive parts and components. The Group is the exclusive distributor of GSP-branded automotive parts in Malaysia, supplying aftermarket automotive parts and components such as ?driveshafts, wheel hub assembly, suspension parts, steering racks, and others.. The Group holds a 10-year exclusive distribution agreement with GSP Nanjing, reinforcing the strong partnership between MSB Global and GSP Automotive Group. This agreement further solidifies the Group's commitment to delivering high-quality aftermarket automotive solutions in Malaysia. In addition, MSB Global has strengthened its presence in the automotive lubricant and fluid segment through its in-house brands, FK Fukuoka and Zr-Zuric, which offers engine oil, automotive transmission fluid, gear oil, and brake fluid. The Group remains dedicated to delivering high-performance solutions, strengthening its market position, and driving long-term growth in Malaysia's automotive aftermarket industry.

For more information, visit https://msbglobal.com.my/.



