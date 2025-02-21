Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Red Cloud is excited to announce its annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, taking place on February 27 and 28, 2025, at the OMNI King Edward Hotel Toronto.

This flagship event will feature over 90 resource companies presenting, plus welcome CEOs, high-net-worth and institutional investors - capped off with an engaging keynote agenda.

After a year of strong commodity prices and overlooked junior resource stocks, 2025 is ushering in a shift as investors return to the sector. Gold is leading the resurgence, reaching record highs above US$2,900, driving free cash flow for producers and increasing demand for new development projects.

As Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC conference approaches, industry leaders are eyeing key junior companies as prime acquisition targets, signaling a turning point in the commodity cycle. With the valuation gap between producers and projects at extreme levels, senior mining companies are poised to move into growth mode for the first time in a decade.

Founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining sector, Red Cloud offers a unique platform that helps companies navigate growth opportunities through expert guidance and innovative financial solutions.

"Gold's strength is reigniting interest in the junior resource sector, creating new opportunities for investors and companies alike. With producers generating strong cash flow but facing a need for growth, we expect increased M&A activity and a renewed focus on high-quality development projects. This shift marks an exciting turning point, and Red Cloud is committed to helping our clients capitalize on the momentum," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities

Keynote presentations from industry leaders listed below:

Thursday February 27, 2025

Ken Hoffman, Senior Advisor at McKinsey's Basic Materials Institute

Fireside chat with John Burzynski, Chairman at Osisko Metals

Friday February 28, 2025

Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell, Director Cupel Advisory Corp.

Fireside chat Lobo Tiggre, CEO at Louis James LLC





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3878/241790_agenda_-_fms_2025_-_red_cloud_v7_mailchimp_day1_agenda_fms2024_002.jpg





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3878/241790_agenda_-_fms_2025_-_red_cloud_v7_mailchimp_day2_agenda_fms2024_002.jpg

Visit our website to register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and learn more about the conference: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/

Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities, and all additional sponsors.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory services, and Corporate Access.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy and execution in the digital media, production, and distribution. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information, visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

https://x.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

https://www.youtube.com/@RedCloudTV

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

www.redcloudsecurities.com

https://x.com/RedCloudSec

https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-securities/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241790

SOURCE: Red Cloud Securities