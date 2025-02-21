JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 January 2025 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 January 2025 $ 4.08

JZCP's NAV as at 31 January 2025 is $4.08 per share (31 December 2024: $4.10 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (2) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 January 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 168,471

Cash at bank and treasuries106,602

Other receivables and prepayments 1,490

Total Assets 276,563

Liabilities

Other liabilities 723

Total liabilities 723

Net Asset Value 275,840

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.08