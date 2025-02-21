JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 January 2025 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31 January 2025
|$ 4.08
JZCP's NAV as at 31 January 2025 is $4.08 per share (31 December 2024: $4.10 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (2) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 January 2025:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 168,471
Cash at bank and treasuries106,602
Other receivables and prepayments 1,490
Total Assets 276,563
Liabilities
Other liabilities 723
Total liabilities 723
Net Asset Value 275,840
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.08