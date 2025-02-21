Giving Back to Our Communities: Nielsen Employees Volunteered 10,000 Hours on Nielsen Global Impact Day

Nielsen



Hurricane repairs in Kansas City, USA

For our 12th annual Nielsen Global Impact Day (NGID) on October 10, 2024, more than 2,200 Nielsen employees clocked over 9,700 volunteer hours, supporting 250+ organizations around the world across more than 300 individual events or activities. Volunteering continues to be more important than ever, as the global community works to address issues including food insecurity, climate change, responsible use of AI, and much more.

Our global day of service is led by Cares-one of our 14 Business Resource Groups- that's committed to mobilizing employees through acts of service. "This is who we are at Nielsen," said Sandra Sims-Williams, Chief Business Inclusion, Impact and Belonging Officer. "We see a need and step up to help others. I always feel reinvigorated after NGID. I'm proud to be part of a company and my colleagues who do good not just on NGID, but also all year-round." Each year, Nielsen employees have 24 hours of volunteer time to use throughout the year. When employees volunteer over 10 hours per quarter, they can direct a $200 Cause Card from the Nielsen Foundation to an eligible nonprofit or non-governmental organization of their choice.

"I am so thankful to Nielsen for providing 24 hours of dedicated volunteer time to every employee. I am so happy to lead & be part of countless virtual & in person volunteer events, but especially love NGID. I'm so grateful to my colleagues for the connection and for the day(s) of service together in our community!!!" - Christina Cervera - Training Manager and North America BRG regional coordinator

This year, Nielsen employees gave back to their communities through various activities like serving meals at a food pantry, helping out in classrooms for children with disabilities and coaching senior citizens in tech clinics. Through a collaboration with Common Impact , 11 employees volunteered virtually in teams to benefit two nonprofits - one based in the U.S. (Partners for Better Housing) and the other in India (Reap Benefit). The cross-functional, cross-geography volunteers worked for one week, using their skills to help the nonprofits with key projects ranging from website strategy/messaging to data analysis of program participant assessments.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of a company that prioritizes social responsibility and making a positive impact in the world. Thank you to all our activity lead and team members who contributed their time and effort to make this day a success!" - Sylvia Daniel, Enterprise HR Business Partner, Malaysia

Nielsen's commitment to giving back is measured as part of our ESG goals . We are striving to increase employee participation in community-oriented programs to 30% by the end of 2024. And throughout 2022 and 2023, we contributed US$43.1 million in value of Nielsen data, time and expertise through our Data for Good® pro bono projects.

"Each year Nielsen's employees stop, gather and give back across the world. I can't express enough the gratitude and admiration I have for our company and our commitment to our values, communities worldwide, dedication to our product and our people. We don't just put these on a poster, we live them!" - Alisha Marsh - Membership Manager and MOSAIC BRG leader for Texas

