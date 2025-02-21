Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neues Allzeithoch: Sensationelle Goldfunde! - könnte das der nächste Multi-Bagger sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KL9K | ISIN: XS2306621934 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
21.02.25
09:37 Uhr
99,32 Euro
+0,02
+0,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDSBANKINN HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDSBANKINN HF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,3899,5318:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2025 17:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kvika banki hf.: Landsbankinn's acquisition of TM approved

Finanznachrichten News

The Competition Authority has announced that a settlement has been reached with Landsbankinn regarding the acquisition of 100% of TM tryggingar's share capital from Kvika bank. As a result, the conditions in the purchase agreement related to the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland and the Competition Authority have been lifted. The transfer of the insurance company to Landsbankinn is scheduled for February 28, at which time Landsbankinn will pay Kvika bank the agreed purchase price.

As stated in Kvika bank's announcement on May 30, 2024, the agreed purchase price is ISK 28.6 billion, based on TM's balance sheet at the beginning of 2024. The final purchase price will be adjusted to reflect changes in TM's tangible equity from the beginning of 2024 until the closing date.

Following the receipt of the purchase price, Kvika bank's board intends to propose a special dividend to its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on March 26. This proposal will be published alongside other board proposals for the AGM no later than March 5.

Please note that this notice is a disclosure of inside information per article 17 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse ("MAR"), which is implemented into Icelandic law with the act on measures against market abuse No 60/2021.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.