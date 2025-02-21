Babbily Releases Its First Trained AI Model, Mochi, Redefining Web Search

The launch of Mochi marks a significant expansion of Babbily's capabilities. Mochi intelligently processes and synthesizes vast amounts of web data with superior precision, ensuring users receive the most relevant, well-grounded information at record speeds.

Babbily has taken it's next step in AI innovation with the release of its first trained AI model, Mochi, designed to enhance web search. Mochi sets a new standard in AI-powered search by integrating search grounding for enhanced accuracy and speed. With a lightweight design built and trained on Llama and Perplexity, Mochi delivers high-quality, efficient results, making it a powerful tool for seamless information retrieval.

Babbily releases 'Mochi'



The launch of Mochi marks a significant expansion of Babbily's capabilities. Mochi intelligently processes and synthesizes vast amounts of web data with superior precision, ensuring users receive the most relevant, well-grounded information at record speeds. By combining the best of Llama's structured AI reasoning and Perplexity's citation-backed accuracy, Mochi provides an unparalleled search experience.

This announcement follows Babbily's recent major platform upgrade, which introduced multiple AI models, improved streaming capabilities, enhanced image generation with 20+ new art styles, and upgraded PDF analysis using Gemini 2.0. With Mochi now live, Babbily further cements it's offering, giving users a unified platform that seamlessly integrates the best AI models under one roof.

"Mochi is a massive step forward for Babbily," said Chris Crawford, CEO of Babbily. "This isn't just about search-it's about redefining how AI interacts with information. Mochi's lightweight design and built-in search grounding deliver a high-speed, high-accuracy experience that puts power in the hands of users. While this marks a new chapter for us, our core business model remains unchanged: providing seamless access to the best AI models in one place."

Babbily continues to expand its AI ecosystem, with plans to develop trained models for chat, image generation, and file analysis, all while maintaining its AI model integration approach. The company remains committed to ensuring AI remains accessible, powerful, and easy to use.

As Babbily grows, it invites users and investors to be part of its mission. Babbily's RegCF investment round on StartEngine offers an opportunity to support its continued development. More details can be found at https://www.startengine.com/offering/babbily.

About Babbily Babbily is the premier AI platform that consolidates top-performing AI models, allowing users to effortlessly switch between them for chat, image generation, document analysis, and more. With an emphasis on simplicity and sophistication, Babbily is redefining how AI is accessed and utilized.

