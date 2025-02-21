Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - The College of DuPage Board of Trustees has approved Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi as the institution's eighth president.

Dr. Siddiqi, who was confirmed at the Board's Feb. 20 regular meeting, is currently the Vice Chancellor of Instructional Innovation and Digital Strategy at the Houston Community College System. Prior to this role, Dr. Siddiqi served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Central College, an institution within the Houston Community College System.

COD Board Chair Christine Fenne expressed her thanks to the Presidential Search Committee and welcomed Dr. Siddiqi to the College.

"We look forward to working alongside you as we chart the future of this institution," she said. "Your experience and expertise are an asset not only to our students but also to our various constituent groups as we craft a strategic course to continue to move College of DuPage forward."

Additional previous roles held by Dr. Siddiqi include interim college president, provost and vice president of academics and student development at Morton College in Cicero, Illinois, and executive director of the Manufacturing and Skills Programs at the City Colleges of Chicago. Prior to higher education, Dr. Siddiqi held various roles in the corporate sector.

He holds an Ed.D. in adult education from Northern Illinois University, an MBA from the University of Northern Alabama, and a master's degree in industrial technology from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He also attended Harvard University for leadership development programs.

Following his confirmation, Dr. Siddiqi voiced his excitement to join College of DuPage, an institution, he said, whose unique scope and scale significantly impact the communities within District 502 and beyond.

"It's an honor to join a college that stands as a beacon of educational excellence in Illinois and beyond," he said. "I'm very optimistic about what we can do together as we look to the future. I believe the trajectory of College of DuPage has positioned us as a national leader among community colleges. Together we will build on this legacy, continue to innovate and remain a vital resource for our students and the communities we serve."

Dr. Siddiqi succeeds Dr. Brian Caputo, who retired in 2024. The Board appointed Dr. Christine M. Hammond, who will complete her contract June 30, to serve as interim president while the College conducted a nationwide search that began last fall. The executive search firm Storbeck Search Diversified Search Group was engaged by the Board of Trustees as part of the process, which also included an internal search committee consisting of administrators, faculty, staff, students, community representatives and members of the COD Board of Trustees and Foundation Board.

Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9467/241800_01e20214d4f63b2c_001full.jpg

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241800

SOURCE: College of DuPage