New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC ("JGUN"), a leading full-service broker-dealer, investment adviser, and investment bank focused on emerging growth markets, announces today its further commitment to expanding its Investment Banking and Wealth Management Divisions, with the promotion of Anna Stone to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Stone will lead the firm's marketing strategy, brand positioning, and corporate access client engagement initiatives.





Ms. Stone brings over 25 years of experience in financial services marketing, having played a pivotal role in shaping Joseph Gunnar's market presence and driving strategic growth initiatives. Since joining the Firm in 2020, Anna has led numerous successful campaigns, enhanced digital engagement, and spearheaded client-focused strategies that have strengthened the Firm's industry leadership.

"Anna has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of our clients' needs," said Joseph A. Alagna, Chairman & CEO of Joseph Gunnar & Co., and Co-Manager of Buttonwood Group Advisors. "We are confident that she will continue to drive innovation and enhance our brand's impact in the emerging markets."

As CMO, Ms. Stone will oversee all marketing functions, including digital marketing, corporate communications, brand strategy, and thought leadership. She will also collaborate closely with business leaders to align marketing initiatives with the Firm's strategic growth objectives.

"I am honored to step into this role and continue building on our strong foundation," said Anna Stone. "I look forward to driving impactful marketing strategies that enhance client experiences and position JGUN as a trusted partner in the financial sector."

About Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a full-service boutique investment banking, securities and wealth management firm with main offices in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research, and advisory services, to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high net-worth individuals. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC's affiliate Buttonwood fund also offers suitable individual and entity investors membership interests in pre-IPO venture investments. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); and NASDAQ Stock Market. To learn more about Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, visit www.josephgunnar.com.

