The brand expects to grow its global footprint by 50 percent by the end of 2028 with artistically curated spaces that inspire exploration and serve as a local home base in every destination.

The Hyatt Centric brand, highlighted by a global portfolio of vibrant hotels with culturally immersive experiences and spaces, celebrates its continued expansion in popular hubs that place guests and World of Hyatt members in the heart of the action so they never miss a moment of adventure. In 2024, the brand saw unprecedented growth, with hotel openings in a few of the world's most exciting cities, including Cairo, Egypt, Shanghai, China, San José, Costa Rica, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250221215256/en/

Hyatt Centric Chicago O'Hare (expected to resume operations in 2025) is being rebranded from Hyatt Rosemont, is ideally located near O'Hare International Airport, and is undergoing property-wide renovations inclusive of 206 newly designed guestrooms, updated meeting and event spaces, refreshed lobby and a new restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)

Building on its impressive momentum, the brand plans to introduce over 35 new hotels worldwide by the end of 2028. This planned expansion will bolster the brand's portfolio by 50 percent and reach over 100 Hyatt Centric hotels globally by 2029. The next three years are expected to see substantial regional growth in Asia Pacific, increasing the brand's footprint in the region by over 75 percent, with several new hotels across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

"As part of our strategic brand realignment and bringing more focused expertise and support to five distinct brand portfolios, the Hyatt Centric brand serves as a fantastic addition to our Classics Portfolio, a group of captivating brands offering timeless style and unrivaled care in the world's most-traveled places," says Emily Wright, Vice President, Global Brand Leader for Hyatt's Classics Essentials Portfolios. "The brand's recent growth, including openings and planned developments, meets the rising demand from guests and members, especially Millennial and Gen Z travelers, for more contemporary accommodations with playful details, sophisticated furnishings and socially connected spaces."

At the Core of Exploration: New Hotels Upcoming Openings

Hyatt Centric hotels are unique to their individual destinations, incorporating eclectic elements that reflect the local vibe through playful interpretations of culture, art and attractions. Several planned openings will accelerate the brand's strategic growth following its 2024 debut in new markets, including Hyatt Centric San José Escazú, the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Costa Rica, Hyatt Centric Malta, the first in Malta, Hyatt Centric Santo Domingo, the first in the Caribbean and Hyatt Centric Zhongshan Park Shanghai, the first in Shanghai.

Newly executed deals and upcoming openings primed for relaxing, recharging, socializing and preparing for the next adventure include:

Americas

Hyatt Centric Chicago O'Hare ( expected to resume operations in 2025 ) is being rebranded from Hyatt Rosemont, is ideally located near O'Hare International Airport, and is undergoing property-wide renovations inclusive of 206 newly designed guestrooms, updated meeting and event spaces, refreshed lobby and a new restaurant.

( ) is being rebranded from Hyatt Rosemont, is ideally located near O'Hare International Airport, and is undergoing property-wide renovations inclusive of 206 newly designed guestrooms, updated meeting and event spaces, refreshed lobby and a new restaurant. Hyatt Centric Isla Verde San Juan ( expected to open in 2025 ) will be the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Puerto Rico, located in the buzzy Isla Verde neighborhood, offering a resort-style pool deck, open-air beer garden and private beach club access.

( ) will be the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Puerto Rico, located in the buzzy Isla Verde neighborhood, offering a resort-style pool deck, open-air beer garden and private beach club access. Hyatt Centric Querétaro ( expected to open in 2025 ) will debut in a new market for Hyatt, will be ideally located near the Historic Monument Zone of Querétaro, Mexico, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, blending culturally authentic elements into the design, dining and rooftop pool.

( ) will debut in a new market for Hyatt, will be ideally located near the Historic Monument Zone of Querétaro, Mexico, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, blending culturally authentic elements into the design, dining and rooftop pool. Hyatt Centric Cincinnati ( expected to open in 2026 ) will be the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Ohio offering easy access to the heart of bustling downtown Cincinnati.

( ) will be the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Ohio offering easy access to the heart of bustling downtown Cincinnati. Hyatt Centric Victoria Old Town (expected to open in 2026) will be the first Hyatt branded hotel in Victoria, British Columbia, will be centrally located in Old Town Victoria, home to Canada's oldest Chinatown, and will offer 135 rooms and suites, and a dynamic restaurant, bar, lounge, and coffee shop.

will be the first Hyatt branded hotel in Victoria, British Columbia, will be centrally located in Old Town Victoria, home to Canada's oldest Chinatown, and will offer 135 rooms and suites, and a dynamic restaurant, bar, lounge, and coffee shop. Hyatt Centric Winnipeg Downtown (expected to open in 2026) will be the second Hyatt Centric hotel in Canada, offering a signature restaurant and bar and an open concept lobby capturing the local spirit.

Asia Pacific

Hyatt Centric Bengaluru Airport (expected to open in 2026) will boast 166 guestrooms in Bengaluru with easy access to the Bengaluru International airport.

will boast 166 guestrooms in Bengaluru with easy access to the Bengaluru International airport. Hyatt Centric Electronic City Bangalore ( expected to open in 2026 ) will be centrally located in the megacity of Bangalore, known as India's technology hub.

( ) will be centrally located in the megacity of Bangalore, known as India's technology hub. Hyatt Centric East Taipei ( expected to open in 2026 ) will be in the cultural center of Taipei, marking the fifth Hyatt branded hotel and first Hyatt Centric hotel in Taiwan.

( ) will be in the cultural center of Taipei, marking the fifth Hyatt branded hotel and first Hyatt Centric hotel in Taiwan. Hyatt Centric Shanghai Jinqiao ( expected to open in 2026 ) will offer 224 modern guestrooms with decor inspired by the newly built Pudong Football Stadium, located adjacent to the hotel.

( ) will offer 224 modern guestrooms with decor inspired by the newly built Pudong Football Stadium, located adjacent to the hotel. Hyatt Centric TODTOWN Shanghai ( expected to open in 2026 ) will grow the Hyatt Centric brand's presence in Shanghai and be located in a mixed-use complex with shopping, offices and residential apartments.

( ) will grow the Hyatt Centric brand's presence in Shanghai and be located in a mixed-use complex with shopping, offices and residential apartments. Hyatt Centric Tianxin Changsha ( expected to open in 2026 ) will debut in the capital of central China's Hunan province where guests can enjoy unobstructed views of the Xiangjiang River.

( ) will debut in the capital of central China's Hunan province where guests can enjoy unobstructed views of the Xiangjiang River. Hyatt Centric Vrindavan ( expected to open in 2026 ) will expand the brand's footprint in northern India and will be located in the heart of a city known for its spiritual significance and architectural beauty.

( ) will expand the brand's footprint in northern India and will be located in the heart of a city known for its spiritual significance and architectural beauty. Hyatt Centric The Ring Chengdu ( expected to open in 2025 ) will mark the entry of the brand into China's southwest region with 259 modern accommodations located in the heart of the city's bustling downtown area and inspired by the neighborhood's industrial past.

( ) will mark the entry of the brand into China's southwest region with 259 modern accommodations located in the heart of the city's bustling downtown area and inspired by the neighborhood's industrial past. Hyatt Centric Sapporo (expected to open in 2026) will become the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Hokkaido, northern Japan. Situated in the historical heart, near the city's famed Odori Park, the hotel will feature guestrooms with panoramic views.

Europe

Hyatt Centric Reims ( expected to open in 2025 ) will be located just a short distance from the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, offering spectacular canal views and three unique French restaurants.

( ) will be located just a short distance from the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, offering spectacular canal views and three unique French restaurants. Hyatt Centric Altstadt Hamburg ( expected to open in 2026 ) will mark the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Germany, will be located on Moenckebergstrasse, one of Hamburg's most vibrant shopping streets, and will feature a top-floor panoramic restaurant and bar.

( ) will mark the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Germany, will be located on Moenckebergstrasse, one of Hamburg's most vibrant shopping streets, and will feature a top-floor panoramic restaurant and bar. Hyatt Centric Reykjavik (expected to open in 2026) will debut as the first Hyatt branded hotel in Iceland and will be situated on the main street of the capital city with a rooftop bar overlooking the city.

Middle East

Hyatt Centric Madinah KEC (expected to open in 2028) is set to mark the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, providing a local home-base for savvy travelers returning from city exploration. The hotel will feature 130 modern rooms and suites with art and styling elements that celebrate the city's character.

A Central Launchpad for Your Next Adventure

Hyatt Centric hotels offer signature touchpoints and curated programming that spark curiosity and elevate the guest experience, including locally inspired art, pop-up concerts and gallery exhibitions, buzzy social spaces and unique food and beverage offerings.

Live the Local Art: Revel in spectacular displays of locally inspired art at hotels like Hyatt Centric Cairo West, which opened its doors in 2024 with mesmerizing mirror installations and intricate Egyptian statues and sculptures that adorn the walls. Admire traditional Guatemalan touches like colorful textiles and a wall of Guatemalan masks at Hyatt Centric Guatemala City. At the recently opened Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur, guests can enjoy the unique interior design inspired by the city's rich tin-mining history and communal spaces decorated with bold patterns by a local Malaysian graffiti artist that invoke the city's creative spirit.

Crafted to Connect: Forge authentic connections with lively common spaces at Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid, paying homage to the historic broadcasting headquarters across the street with a mock recording studio in the lobby that's the perfect photo backdrop. Hyatt Centric Ocean Front Xiamen, which recently opened in 2025 in China's charming port of Xiamen, offers a House of Music social hub featuring a curated collection of vinyl records, with live band performances and locally inspired cocktails in the evening. At Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago, the sommelier at Amandine restaurant shares local knowledge through a curated Chilean wine tasting, offering insights into the country's wine regions, hidden vineyards and must-visit wine and tapas bars.

Indulge in Flavors Inspired by the Destination: Experience creative dining concepts like the Cruise Restaurant Bar at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, a rooftop venue serving modern Asian cuisine with sweeping views of Victoria Harbour. Spacemanat Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlantais a year-round rooftop bar with spectacular views of the Atlanta skyline offering craft cocktails, shared plates and interactive yard games. At Hyatt Centric Key West Resort Spa, the Flour Flamingoes Restaurant by Richard Blais offers a waterfront sea-to-table dining experience channeling vintage eras with the natural beauty of the island and prioritizes sustainability with fresh produce procured locally.

World of Hyatt Members Earn More

World of Hyatt members can earn more at Hyatt Centric hotels by taking advantage of World of Hyatt's global Bonus Journeys offer to earn double points (up to 20,000 bonus points) for qualifying stays at 1,400+ participating Hyatt hotels worldwide. Members must register for the offer by March 10 and complete qualifying stays between now and March 28, 2025.

To learn more about the Hyatt Centric brand portfolio, visit hyatt.com/hyatt-centric or follow along on Instagram @hyattcentric

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates. For further information:

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service modern boutique hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined contemporary rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattCentric.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,400 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 79 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts Spas, Dreams® Resorts Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts Spas, and Alua Hotels Resorts®; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments, as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geopolitical conditions and political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters, weather and climate-related events, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management and hotel services agreements or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; risks associated with the introduction of new brand concepts, including lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; and violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business and licensing businesses and our international operations; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250221215256/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Gloria Kennett

gloria.kennett@hyatt.com

Regional Media Contacts:

U.S./Canada

Emily Mekstan

Emily.mekstan@hyatt.com

Latin America Caribbean

Bianca Flores

Bianca.flores@hyatt.com

Asia Pacific

Jessica Tryde

jessica.tryde@hyatt.com

Europe, Africa Middle East

Ivan Carballido

ivan.carballido@hyatt.com