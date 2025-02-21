Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) (FSE: DXZB) ("Canterra" or the "Company") today announces that it has granted a total of 5,830,125 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and subject to regulatory approval. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years from grant and are subject to time-based vesting.

The Company has also granted a total of 1,125,000 deferred share units to certain directors of the Company, and a total of 984,375 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs will vest equally over three years, beginning one year from the date of grant.

Canterra also announces that it has engaged Spark Newswire to provide marketing consulting and investor relations services to the Company. Spark Newswire is based in Vancouver, B.C., and will guide the Company in building market awareness, engaging with existing and potential investors, and assisting on general market strategy, brand strategy, and overall growth. Spark Newswire commenced working with the Company on February 14, 2025, was paid $60,000 upon signing the agreement for their services, and was granted 3,890,125 of the Options. Options granted to Spark Newswire will vest pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Spark Newswire agreement is for an initial three-month term and, unless cancelled in writing fifteen days prior to the expiry date, will automatically renew in three month increments until cancelled. Company deals at arm's length with Spark Newswire.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is a diversified minerals exploration company focused on critical minerals and gold in central Newfoundland. The Company's projects include six mineral deposits located in close proximity to the world-renowned, past producing Buchans mine and Teck Resources' Duck Pond mine that collectively produced copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Several of Canterra's deposits support current and historical Mineral Resource Estimates prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves current at their respective effective dates. Canterra's gold projects are located on-trend of Calibre Mining's Valentine mine currently under construction and cover a ~60 km extension of the same structural corridor that hosts mineralization within Calibre's mine project. Past drilling by Canterra and others within the Company's gold projects intersected multiple occurrences of orogenic style gold mineralization within a large land position that remains underexplored.

