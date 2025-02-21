Seesaw Joins the AWS Partner Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seesaw , the leading elementary Learning Experience Platform, announces today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community leveraging programs, expertise, and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings. Seesaw is also launching its elementary Learning Experience Platform availability in AWS Marketplace .

Through Seesaw's Learning Experience Platform, powered by AWS, schools can track student progress, capture and maintain all student projects and artifacts, and use two-way communication features that translate into over 100 languages. This allows families to access, hear, and visualize their child's digital portfolio anytime, anywhere, on any device, allowing them to become partners in their child's learning.

"We are thrilled to join the Amazon Partner Network as it opens new ways for schools to purchase Seesaw and helps them rapidly meet many of the goals outlined in their district's strategic plans such as equity and accessibility, student and family engagement, positive school culture, and academic growth," said Matt Given, CEO of Seesaw. "As a member of the APN, we'll be better positioned to help reduce the digital divide and empower the entire education community, learners, educators, administrators, and families by uniting innovative technology to create a more connected, accessible, and impactful learning experience for every student."

These announcements follow Seesaw's completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which ensures Seesaw's products and solutions meet security, reliability, and operational excellence requirements. Seesaw is also a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , which provides co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally.

The APN is a global network comprised of over 130,000 partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions and deliver value to mutual customers.

Seesaw is trusted and loved by 25 million educators, students, and families worldwide and is the only elementary Learning Experience Platform that offers a suite of award-winning tools, resources, and curriculum for teachers to deliver joyful and accessible instruction. Through interactive lessons, digital portfolios, and two-way communication features, Seesaw keeps everyone in the learning loop by providing continuous visibility into the student's learning experience to support and celebrate their learning.

