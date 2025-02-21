Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage & SocialSafe Partner With VIRTIS to Set a New Standard in Content Security

Revolutionizing Digital Protection for Content Creators, Influencers, and Online Communities

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) subsidiaries Digitalage® and SocialSafe, two cutting-edge platforms dedicated to content protection and digital rights, have joined forces with VIRTIS, a cybersecurity leader, to fortify online security and protect user-generated content like never before. This powerful alliance enhances defense against cyber threats, content loss, and unauthorized access-ensuring creators and influencers stay in control.

A Safer, Smarter Digital Future

?? What is Digitalage?

A next-generation social media platform, Digitalage empowers creators with content protection, monetization, and audience engagement tools. By leveraging blockchain and decentralized technology, it redefines digital rights management, putting control back in the hands of content owners.

?? What is SocialSafe?

A secure digital vault for creators and social media users, SocialSafe backs up personal and public content, ensuring nothing is lost - even if deleted or altered. Whether you're an influencer, journalist, or everyday user, SocialSafe preserves digital history with cutting-edge security.

Calling all influencers and content creators! Secure your content and join the movement to safeguard digital history.

VIRTIS: Elevating Security & Trust

Through this partnership, VIRTIS delivers enterprise-grade cybersecurity to protect Digitalage and SocialSafe users from ever-evolving threats.

?? Key Security Features:

? AI-Powered Threat Detection & Prevention - Protects against hacking, unauthorized access, and DDoS attacks in real time.

? Advanced Web & API Protection - A next-gen firewall defends against SQL injection, data breaches, and cyber exploits.

? Seamless Scalability - Cloud-powered security adapts to growing user demand without compromising speed.

? Regulatory Compliance & Data Integrity - Ensures GDPR, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS compliance for maximum data protection.

? Ongoing Security Management - A dedicated cybersecurity team actively monitors and mitigates threats.

?? Why It Matters: Content creators, brands, and influencers deserve unmatched security and peace of mind -VIRTIS makes that possible.

Industry Leaders Speak Out

Peter Michaels, CEO of Digitalage & SocialSafe

"Security is at the core of our platforms. This partnership ensures that creators and users can engage fearlessly, knowing their content is protected from cyber threats and unauthorized access."

Aaron Ravo, President of Digitalage

"We're empowering influencers and creators with true digital ownership. VIRTIS enhances our mission by making content protection stronger, smarter, and future-proof."

Michelle Wilner, CEO & Co-Founder of VIRTIS

"Digital platforms must evolve to combat rising cyber threats. By partnering with Digitalage and SocialSafe, we're setting a new standard for trust and security in the creator economy. SHIELDS UP. Cover Your ASSets!"

Get Involved: Protect & Preserve Your Content Today

Creators, influencers, and digital enthusiasts - now are the time to secure your work, prevent loss, and take full control of your content.

?? Learn more & sign up now:

?? www.digitalage.com

?? www.socialsafe.cloud

?? www.VIRTIS -us.com

?? Join the movement. -protect your digital legacy today!

About Hop-on:

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

www.hop-on.com

www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

www.digitalage.com

https://www.digitalage.com/videos.html

https://www.digitalage.com/demos.html

https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalage-inc

https://www.instagram.com/godigitalage/

https://twitter.com/go_digitalage

https://www.tiktok.com/@digitalageinc

About SocialSafe:

Our mission is to empower creators and fans by providing a secure, innovative platform that preserves digital memories, rewards creativity, and ensures lasting access to the content that matters most.

https://socialsafe.cloud

About VIRTIS :

At VIRTIS, we are committed to safeguarding the digital world with next-generation security solutions. Our mission is to empower businesses and creators with cutting-edge protection, real-time threat mitigation, and seamless compliance - ensuring that digital platforms remain secure, scalable, and resilient in an ever-evolving cyber landscape.

Contact Information

Peter Michaels Michaels

CEO

peter@hop-on.com

949-756-9008

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

