London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Zelt, an innovative Human Capital Management (HCM) platform, has successfully raised $6 million in a funding round led by software investor Nauta, with additional backing from Episode 1. This investment will fuel Zelt's expansion and product development, helping businesses streamline their HR, payroll, and workforce management operations through advanced automation and integration.

London-based HCM platform aims to simplify workforce management for businesses worldwide

Revolutionizing HR Software with Seamless Automation

Founded in 2020 by Chris Priebe, who comes from the world of venture capital and private equity investments with experience in HR, recruiting, and AI, Zelt is designed to simplify HR processes by consolidating scattered tools into a single, unified platform. With deep industry knowledge, Chris brings a strong understanding of the evolving HR technology landscape.

Zelt's integrated system provides HR administrators and managers with a holistic view of employee life stages, offering automation tools that reduce manual workloads and improve efficiency. Businesses using Zelt's HR software can consolidate their HR operations, reducing complexity and optimizing performance.

Addressing Workforce Challenges with an All-in-One HR Solution

Over the past decade, companies have relied on multiple point solutions for onboarding, payroll, leave management, benefits administration, and performance tracking. This fragmented approach creates inefficiencies, data inconsistencies, and operational challenges.

Zelt solves these issues by providing comprehensive HR management system software that integrates essential functions into a single ecosystem. With its scalable architecture, businesses can seamlessly manage employee onboarding, payroll, and compliance while ensuring a smooth and error-free experience.

Future Expansion and Innovation

With the new funding, Zelt plans to accelerate its expansion into new markets, enhance its mobile application, and introduce cutting-edge features that redefine workforce management. The company remains committed to helping businesses optimize their people operations with AI-driven automation and seamless HR solutions.

About Nauta

Nauta is a leading venture capital firm specializing in early-stage B2B software investments. With deep expertise in HR and enterprise solutions, Nauta partners with innovative companies to drive growth and transformation.

About Zelt

Zelt is a next-generation HR platform designed to simplify workforce management by integrating HR, payroll, and IT processes into a single solution. By providing real-time insights and automation capabilities, Zelt empowers businesses to streamline operations and improve employee experiences.

