Tarvis Celebrates Voice Actor Kate Marcin's Latest National Campaigns

A Powerful Partnership: Elevating Voice Over Careers Through Strategic Support

Tarvis, a leading management consulting firm with significant experience in the voice acting industry, proudly announces its successful partnership with acclaimed female voice over talent Kate Marcin . Marcin has recently lent her distinctive voice to high-profile campaigns for Ford, Hidden Valley Ranch, and JetBlue.

With an impressive portfolio of high-profile clients, Marcin's success reflects her dedication, skill, and deep understanding of what brands need in today's competitive media landscape.

Tarvis supports professionals like Marcin in optimizing their careers. By handling business strategy and career development, Tarvis allows voice actors to focus on delivering their best performances while seizing new opportunities in the commercial space.

Marcin's passion for voiceover began at an early age, inspired by her love of the performing arts. Now, as a seasoned professional, she brings scripts to life with an effortless, conversational style that embodies the down-to-earth millennial spirit. Her ability to deliver authentic and engaging performances has made her the voice behind campaigns for top-tier clients such as Google, Dell, and Skechers.

Working from her acoustically treated Whisper Room vocal booth, Marcin provides professional-quality recordings for a variety of projects, including commercial, corporate narration , and explainer work. She offers remote-directed sessions via Source-Connect, Phone Patch or Skype and typically delivers files within 24 hours for shorter projects. Additionally, she has access to premier studios in her area for high-quality remote and in person recordings.

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a premier management consulting firm assisting voice actors in navigating the business aspects of their careers. With a focus on personalized strategies and industry expertise, Tarvis empowers artists to achieve their professional goals and secure high-profile collaborations.

About Kate Marcin

Kate Marcin is a professional voice actor known for her warm, conversational, and engaging delivery. With experience across many genres of voice over, including commercial, promo, corporate narration, video games, and eLearning, she has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world. Her professional-grade home studio and ability to provide quick turnarounds make her a reliable choice for a wide range of voiceover needs.

