Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that the following Oracle common shares were issued pursuant to a Consulting Agreement with Bayer Law Corporation effective October 2, 2024 and detailed in the news release dated October 3, 2024 (the "Consulting Agreement").

Since November 1, 2024, a total of 84,594 shares have been issued under the Consulting Agreement in lieu of 15% of Mr. Bayer's salary.

The table below sets out each individual issuance:

Name of Officer Date of Issuance Number of Shares CAD$

Amount Deemed Price per Share Alex Bayer

(Bayer Law Corporation) November 1, 2024 15,150 $625.00 $0.04125 Alex Bayer

(Bayer Law Corporation) December 2, 2024 20,833 $625.00 $0.03 Alex Bayer

(Bayer Law Corporation) January 2, 2025 27,778 $625.00 $0.0225 Alex Bayer

(Bayer Law Corporation) February 3, 2025 20,833 $625.00 $0.03 TOTAL:

84,594 $2500.00



Securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Services Agreements are subject to regulatory four month hold periods.

The Company confirms that these issuances of shares have not resulted in the creation of a new Control Person.

The Company would also like to clarify certain details from its press release dated June 13, 2024 regarding its private placement transaction. The Company issued 147,750 Units in connection with this Private Placement as Finder's Fees to Canaccord Genuity Corp. (as to 134,750 Units) and Research Capital Corp. (as to 14,000 Units). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.15 per Share until June 12, 2027.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company spun out from Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) in 2022.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

ORACLE COMMODITY HOLDING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



"Anthony Garson"

CEO

