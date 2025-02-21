Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Military Metals Corp (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to announce voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") that was held on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

At the AGM, shareholders set the size of the board of directors at four and the following nominees were elected:

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Carew, Independent Director

Mark Saxon, Independent Director

Stephen Sulis, Independent Director

Shareholders also approved:

The appointment of Smythe LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing fiscal year,

Authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration paid to the auditor,

A resolution authorizing the continuation of Company's rolling stock option plan and

A resolution authorizing the continuation of the Company's incentive share unit plan.

Following the AGM, Latika Prasad, a founder and former director and officer of the Company was appointed as Vice-President, Corporate Finance of the Company. The Company is looking forward to working with Ms. Prasad in her new role. The Company wishes to thank Zoran Pudar for his contributions and service during his tenure as a Director.

Investor Relations Engagement Extended

The Company further announces the extension of its agreement related to marketing and investor relations. On January 1, 2025, the Company engaged Tafin GmbH ("Tafin") to provide investor relations services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investment community in support of the company listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Tafin Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Tafin Agreement, Tafin provides the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms and newsletters, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and Tafin (the "Tafin Services"). The Tafin Agreement has been extended by a term of two (2) months commencing on March 1, 2025. The Company will make a one-time payment to Tafin of EUR 200,000 (CAD$297,720), as consideration for the provision of the Tafin Services. Marco Marquardt is and will continue to provide the Tafin Services to the Company on behalf of Tafin and may be contacted at +49 6128 9792946 or team@finanzmedien.gmbh, Rosenweg 28, 65232 Taunusstein, Germany. The Company has not and will not issue any securities to Tafin as compensation. Both Tafin and Marco Marquardt are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based publicly listed company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

