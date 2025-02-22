BioNxt Solutions Inc.: Clarification of Promotional Activities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 21, 2025 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC PINK:BNXTF)(FSE:4XT) reports a clarification to its news release dated January 31, 2025, at the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO").

The Company engaged Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton"), wholly owned by Mario Hose, of Ellernstr. 34, 30175 Hannover, Germany (email: office@apaton-finance.de; phone: +49 511 6768 731), pursuant to which Apaton will provide to the Company certain investor relations services, including but not limited to activities that are designed to enhance brand visibility, educate and engage stakeholders, and drive investor engagement in Germany. In particular, Apaton provides dissemination of Company news releases and German translations on social media platforms and through opt-in email publication. Under the terms of the agreement, Apaton will provide the services from February 1, 2025 until June 30, 2025.In consideration of the services, the Company will pay Apaton a cash fee of Euro 10,000 on February 2, 2025, and Euro 10,000 on April 1, 2025. Additionally, the Company granted to Mr. Hose 50,000 Options, each entitling Mr. Hose to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of two years, in accordance with the Option Plan. 25% of the Options granted to Mr. Hose will vest every three months following the date of grant until the date that is 12 months following the date of grant.

The Company also engaged Cayo Ventures GmbH ("Cayo"), wholly owned by Yves Toelderer, of Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug, Switzerland (email: hello@cayo.ch; phone: +41 765 214 100), pursuant to which Cayo will provide to the Company certain investor relations services, including but not limited to providing German language engagement through opt-in email press release distribution, and digital marketing services designed to drive internet traffic to the Company's website. Under the terms of the agreement, Cayo will provide the services from February 1, 2025, until March 31, 2025.In consideration of the services, the Company will pay Cayo a cash fee of Euro 20,000 per week; however, it may be reduced on a week-to-week basis at the discretion of the Company depending on the number of trading days and other internal cash management decisions. To clarify, the Company reserves the right to unilaterally reduce or stop the payments at any time for any reason. Additionally, the Company granted to Mr. Toelderer 150,000 Options, each entitling Mr. Toelderer to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of two years, in accordance with the Option Plan. 25% of the Options granted to Mr. Toelderer will vest every three months following the date of grant until the date that is 12 months following the date of grant.

The Option Plan was last approved by the shareholders of the Company on November 1, 2024.

The Options and any underlying common shares in the capital of the Company will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical production and evaluation, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization and clinical evaluation of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 604-250-6162

Forward-Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

