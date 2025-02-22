Meta's impressive stock market performance continues to strengthen in the new year, with shares surging approximately 19% since January. The social media giant has emerged as the leading performer among the "Magnificent Seven," culminating in a historic 20-day upward streak that pushed the stock to an unprecedented high of $736.67. This remarkable trajectory is backed by robust financial results, with Meta reporting a substantial increase in earnings per share to $8.24 in the latest quarter, significantly up from $5.46 in the previous year. Revenue also showed strong growth, climbing 20.63% to reach $48.39 billion.

Strategic Market Outlook

Amidst this stellar performance, market speculation is growing about the possibility of Meta's first stock split since its initial public offering, particularly notable as the company remains the only major tech giant yet to implement such a measure. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting a median price target of $718.00, while forecasting earnings per share of $25.21 for fiscal year 2025, with investors anticipating a dividend of $1.74 per share.

