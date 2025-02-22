Bestway USA: Bestway Becomes Largest Non-China Manufacturer in Its Industry; Expands Further Into Vietnam

Bestway recently procured 3 million square feet of land in Can Tho, Vietnam

Bestway®, the worldwide manufacturing and innovation leader of recreational items, is more than doubling its manufacturing presence in Vietnam thanks to its recent procurement of 3 million square feet of land in Can Tho, Vietnam.

Currently the largest non-China manufacturer in the industry, Bestway's growth has been future focused for more than a decade with a goal of diversifying its manufacturing facilities outside of China.

Bestway already owns a thriving, 2.5 million square-foot manufacturing facility in Tien Giang, Vietnam, built in 2019, which produced mostly pumps, air mattresses and select above ground pools up until recently. For the 2025 season, additional machinery and technology allowed production to ramp up and a significant portion of the company's more than 1,100 different products can now be manufactured in Vietnam.

Bestway USA Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer Pat Fumagalli says the company's expansion into Vietnam has been instrumental in supporting retailers' growing needs while giving them significant tariff savings over China.

"Bestway is constantly looking at future opportunities and that's why we began building a strong and efficient manufacturing plant in Vietnam six years ago," shares Fumagalli. "This decision has had a tremendous, positive impact on our retail partners who are thrilled with the quality of the facilities and the products it churns out."

The new location in Can Tho will add another 4.3 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space to Bestway's footprint in Vietnam. By March of 2027, Bestway will be able to manufacture all its current product categories in Vietnam, and by 2028, Bestway will be exporting over 60% percent of all products solely from its Vietnam facilities.

Full build-out of the Can Tho manufacturing facility is anticipated to be completed by December of 2029, employing 4,000 additional team members. The company is continuing to build strong relationships with local governments in Vietnam, which has led to a welcoming environment in the communities poised for the most growth.

Bestway's continued investment in its manufacturing presence in Vietnam is proof of the company's commitment to diversifying its capabilities outside of China, supporting its retail partners with lower duties, a higher volume capacity, and additional stability in its exporting processes.

For over 30 years, Bestway® has designed and produced high-quality, innovative inflatable recreational items to bring joy, relaxation and fun to people's lives around the world. Bestway sells more than 1,100 products in 110 countries worldwide. Its U.S. office is based in Chandler, Ariz. and includes a robust team of brand, product research and development, ecommerce and sales team members. Learn more about Bestway at bestwayusa.com.

