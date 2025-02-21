Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 22.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
851 % Rendite in 30 Tagen: Die KI-Aktie, die seit der Integration von Deepseek R1 Wellen schlägt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11132 | ISIN: US63938C1080 | Ticker-Symbol: 10D
Frankfurt
21.02.25
13:47 Uhr
13,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NAVIENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAVIENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,20013,60012:15
13,40013,50021.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2025 22:12 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Navient Corporation: Navient finalizes sale of Government Services business

Finanznachrichten News

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced today that it has finalized the sale of its Government Services business to an affiliate of Gallant Capital Partners, LLC, a Los Angeles-based investment firm.

Navient's Government Services business includes Navient Business Processing Group, Duncan Solutions, Gila (D.B.A Municipal Services Bureau), Pioneer Credit Recovery and Navient BPO. Approximately 1,200 employees are transferring with those businesses as a part of the transaction, which allows Navient to fully exit the business processing solutions space.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.