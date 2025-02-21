Navient Corporation: Navient finalizes sale of Government Services business

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced today that it has finalized the sale of its Government Services business to an affiliate of Gallant Capital Partners, LLC, a Los Angeles-based investment firm.

Navient's Government Services business includes Navient Business Processing Group, Duncan Solutions, Gila (D.B.A Municipal Services Bureau), Pioneer Credit Recovery and Navient BPO. Approximately 1,200 employees are transferring with those businesses as a part of the transaction, which allows Navient to fully exit the business processing solutions space.

